PLC makes move to stop illegal 7MB traders

Vendors on Seven Mile Beach

(CNS): The Public Lands Commission (PLC) Inspectorate is investigating the rise in the number of people engaging in commercial activities on public beaches and has issued a cease and desist notice. PLC Chief Inspector Winsome Prendergast said a new permit application process is in the works, but in the meantime, only pre-approved vendors can operate, especially on Seven Mile Public Beach, and that must be from the kiosks, even though traders have said the wooden huts are not fit for purpose.

“We are aware that there are some pre-approved persons who have pending applications or have conditional approval based on having a valid trade and business licence,” Prendergast said in a press release from the PLC Thursday. “These vendors are to operate only from the designated kiosks at the Seven Mile Public Beach. We will provide the public with an update of the newly designed vendor permit application process following receipt of Cabinet’s policy directive on beach vending.”

Last year government committed to addressing the increasing problem of people trading, especially on Seven Mile Beach, without the required legal permits or trade and business licences. Premier Wayne Panton said it was a mistake to have allowed the irregular trading to restart after the borders reopened as the situation has become worse.

“It’s a challenge that cannot be ignored,” he said, noting that concerns were raised when he was commerce minister in the 2013-2017 PPM administration and he had begun investigating to find out the authorising entity under which people were doing business on the Seven Mile Public Beach. But with no oversight on the situation for several years, the situation has become chaotic and intensely over-crowded.

However, the warning about plans to regulate and remove some vendors has created concerns that some Caymanians who were previously excluded from the benefits of tourism but had found a way to take part will now be prevented from earning a living because they are unable to comply with the rules. Nevertheless, vendors who are playing by the rules say it is unfair to them that people are able to trade alongside them without meeting the same obligations.

The PLC is now pointing out that it is a criminal offence for people to conduct commercial activities on crown land without a vendor permit issued by that commission and has issued a blanket cease and desist order to all illegal vendors.

Prendergast said anyone found vending from crown properties without a valid permit is in breach of the Public Lands Act and the regulations. “Such persons are to immediately cease and desist from this criminal undertaking and have until 1 February 2023 to do so or face prosecution and the confiscation of goods and materials used in the commission of this offence,” she added.

The PLC Inspectorate enforces the law as set out in the Public Lands Act (2020 Revision) and the Public Lands Regulations, 2021. The core role of the enforcement arm of the Public Lands Commission relates to the application, regulation and protection of government property and Crown lands.