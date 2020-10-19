Dangerous coral disease closes dive sites

Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease off Grand Cayman (Photo courtesy of the DoE)



(CNS): The Department of Environment has closed 45 dive sites, from Delia’s Delight in Cayman Kai across the North Sound to Bear’s Paw near the Gustus Channel, in an effort to contain an outbreak of Stony Coral Tissue Loss Disease (SCTLD). This latest threat to coral was first spotted in local waters this summer. It is largely a mystery but experts believe it might be a type of bacteria that is spread through currents and touch, and could devastate reef ecosystems if experts don’t act swiftly to address the disease.

“It is unfortunate that closing diving in areas impacted by the coral disease may cause hardships for watersports operators, but we trust that those companies affected by the closure understand that these measures are essential for the long-term health of Cayman’s coral reefs,” officials from the DoE said following a meeting and presentation on Friday with the dive sector.

“We will continue to monitor the status of the reefs and adjust the exclusion areas as necessary while actively communicating with the diving and watersports community, keeping them informed of any developments. We are all very familiar with the concept of quarantine to prevent the spread of disease. Prohibiting in-water activities at the diseased sites will similarly reduce the transmission of the pathogen to healthy reef areas,” the DoE stated.

This new disease was first discovered off the coast of Florida in 2014 and here in June this year off Rum Point, but. It is currently confined to the north wall dive sites but without significant intervention it is unlikely to stay that way. In addition to closing the sites, the DoE is creating a fire-breaker by removing some reefs at the edge of the isolated area to reduce potential spread.

DoE officials are asking the public to support the reef quarantine and to not conduct any in-water activities, such as anchoring, diving, and snorkelling, from outside of the fringing reef to the drop-off.

While scientists are still learning about this disease, Dr Croy McCoy from the DoE said it is lethal, and with its high prevalence and mortality, it is now the most virulent coral disease in the world today.

He explained that while most other coral diseases only impact one or two species at a time, this disease can impact as many as 20, thereby destroying whole colonies in a matter of weeks. McCoy said it is not seasonal and it spreads through currents and touch, possibly even from the hulls of ships, though he said the jury was still out on how it moves.

“There is still so little known about this disease,” he said. But McCoy added that Cayman has at least caught this and got to work on it early. And given the health of our reefs, DoE scientists are able to do more comparative work as they try to identify exactly what pathogen is causing it.

McCoy said the only treatments that have shown any impact so far, was antibiotic and probiotic therapeutics, which the DoE is now trying.

“Knowing what we know about this disease so far and the disastrous consequences of reef managers not intervening to mitigate against this disease… it would be an injustice if we did not intervene,” he said. “The cost and sacrifices we will ask over the next few months will be minuscule when compared to the potential financial losses associated with a collapse in our reef ecosystem,” the marine scientist warned.

He said the disease was spreading around 1.2 to 1.5 miles per month and poses a real environmental and economic loss to the country.

The disease is threatening many endangered corals and Cayman has already lost a colony of pillar coral by the North Sound Channel to SCTLD. Consequently, the disease is causing considerable alarm now for the DoE, given how quickly and easily it spreads and the amount of species being impacted.