LA law defines separation of powers

Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly, George Town

(CNS): The Legislative Assembly Bill, which is expected to be passed later this month, will, after more than sixty years, finally formalise a fundamental part of Cayman’s democracy, which is the separation of the political house with the administrative arm of government and the governor. As he presented the draft law on Friday, Premier Alden McLaughlin said it will end the lip-service paid to the LA’s autonomy and legitimise it.

However, the premier said that over the coming days amendments would be made to the bill following a number of “compelling arguments” made by members during the debate.

This relates especially to how the salaries of members are calculated, how the management commission will work and the need to protect the current rights of the staff at the LA, as it transitions from the civil service into an independent authority.

But once amended and passed, the legislation will put the management and budget of the parliament into the hands of the speaker and the clerk and away from the executive branch of government.

Under the current arrangement administrative responsibility for the elected arm of government “is in the hands of a non-elected senior civil servant and, by extension, ultimately in the hands of the governor, who has responsibility for the civil service,” McLaughlin said.

He explained that the law addresses the fundamental issue of separating the House and making it entirely independent.

“This change is of fundamental importance as it will ensure that the doctrine of separation of powers is both recognised and observed, and that the executive and legislative branches of the government are independent of each other,” the premier stated.