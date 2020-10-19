All MLAs to review district council law
(CNS): Premier Alden McLaughlin and opposition MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC) came to a compromise in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday over a private member’s motion to immediately implement the long outstanding legislation providing for district councils. Bryan brought the motion because there is popular demand for these MLA advisory bodies, but the law, passed in 2011, has never been implemented.
The concept of a district council, or a small advisory body made up of local constituents, was negotiated by the PPM administration during the constitutional talks that led to the 2009 document. The law to provide for them was then passed under the UDP administration that followed but was never properly implemented, not least because of the controversies over the Cabinet getting to pick the membership.
During the 2017 campaign the premier said that a review of the law was high on the agenda for a new PPM administration, as the change to single-member constituencies meant the law had to be amended, but once it was, he was committed to funding them.
Despite this election commitment, however, the law has not been addressed throughout this administration.
But last week the premier agreed to establish a parliamentary committee of all MLAs to review the legislation and re-draft it to meet the new environment of single-member constituencies. He argued that it would not be possible to implement the law immediately, as Bryan had asked for in his private member’s motion, because the legislation was not longer fit for purpose.
Bryan argued that this was a constitutional requirement that government had neglected to address and it needed to deal with this without delay, as it was designed to improve democracy.
However, the premier said that although he supported district councils it was simply not a priority. “A lot of water has gone under the bridge,” he noted, pointing to the changes in the political landscape since 2011 when it was passed.
“Members have five months left in office and now… is not the time to be focusing on creating advisory district councils… This is properly the work for the next administration,” he added.
While there was nothing to stop members creating unofficial district councils of their own, Ezzard Miller is the only one who has a council in North Side with a membership that is nominated by his constituents at open public meetings, who also vote for members in the same way.
See the debate in the LA on CIGTV below:
Category: Politics
I would really like to know the reason why the law was never finalized . Why the semantics?
What they need to be reviewing is the eligibility of individuals who have been convicted of crimes to hold elected office.
Oh no not another private sector board. Look at Offreg and CPA etc.
I think we all understand the endless supply of civil servants on this island by now. So who will sit and not answer these phones is the next question because I would like to apply for that job.
The 19 voting districts are each small enough that all MLA should be doing their jobs – taking straw-polls and listening to all their constituents, not just a handful of extra special favorite biases that align with their party dogma. District Councils disenfranchise the other 300-400 constituents. Do your jobs properly.
Isn’t the LA our district council? Why create more layers of useless public servants?
Certainly wheb you can get elected by 300 votes it is ridiculous in the extreme to even consider the need for another layer. There’ll be some form of politician every other person at this rate. Bozo’s dreaming this rubbish up. It shows how detached from the world they really are.
Need to create even more jobs for Caymanians in the public service. Never ending in a place with only 65,000 people.
Kenneth is one of a number of MLA’s who are excellent social workers and hopeless politicians.
The most popular demand which has been around for much longer than district councils, is legislation that ensures civil servants answer their telephones.Mr Manderson please note.
Accountability for the civil service? It’ll never happen
And for CIMA analysts to respond to emails with something other than “the Authority acknowledges receipt of your email…..”
Bryan knows he’s on his way out and is looking for a new job in a district council to get paid doing nothing!
This is most likely the truth. Kenneth committed political suicide by saving Mac from facing the consequences of his drunken actions but no doubt he has a fat reward coming his way.
Please, let’s hope you’re right!
Our dear Premier kicking the can down the road as usual….zero surprize.