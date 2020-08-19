Power outage affects 16,054 customers

CUC generator

(CNS): More than 16,000, around half of CUC’s customers across Grand Cayman, were without electricity during the middle of the day Wednesday for a brief period. The power outage began at 1:37pm but was restored to customers by 2:15pm, the company said in a release. The outage was caused when when one of the company’s larger generating units experienced technical issues, triggering a shutdown and loss of generation in others, officials said.

The power outage came on the same day that CUC issued a release where it said that between January and June this year the company invested US$30 million in capital expenditures to ensure reliability of the grid. In the same release officials said that it had asked for the deferral of the rate hike announced yesterday by OfReg because of the impact of the pandemic on customers.

The COVID-19 shelter-in-place order is having a significant impact on the company’s bottom line. But even though its earnings are down 43% ($3.4 million) when compared to same period in 2019, CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said the company could still absorb the losses and manage the deferment of the customer rate increase until 2021.

“CUC is well aware that if effected in accordance with our licences, an increase of base rates in June may have been difficult for many of our customers to bear, thus the submission to OfReg to delay the implementation date,” he said.

“CUC’s ability to absorb lost revenues while facing increasing costs speaks to the financial stability of the company at the outset of this pandemic. The ability to recover revenues in the future is necessary to maintain that financial stability and to meet the company’s ongoing obligations to invest in infrastructure and provide a safe, reliable and sustainable electricity service.”

He said that CUC would continue to assist customers with reducing their bills through energy conservation and by offering extended payment plan options to those in need until the end of next month.

Meanwhile, as well as avoiding a hike increase on the base rate until next February’s bills, the company stated that the drop in the fuel factor led to a reduction of around 37% on July’s bills.

For more information about the terms of the CUC T&D Licence, the Rate Cap Adjustment Mechanism, the Energy Smart programme or the Utility Regulation and Competition Office visit the CUC website or OfReg website.



