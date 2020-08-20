Political cults of personality

Johann Moxam writes: The Cayman Islands does not have political parties which are distinguishable based on some clear political ideology or vision for the country. The current political parties are best described as “cults of personality” led by a dominant public figure or a big personality, for example Mr McKeeva Bush leads the UDP/CDP. The genesis of the Progressives was, and remains, the “emotional leader” of that group, Mr Kurt Tibbetts, who transferred political leadership to Mr Alden McLaughlin in 2014/15.

The irony of this is that the supporter base of the Progressives are largely persons opposed to the legacy and leadership style of Mr Bush and vice versa. Yet in 2017, when it was politically expedient to do so and advantageous to both the leaders of the Progressives and CDP they merged in order to consolidate their power and political survival by negotiating a deal that satisfied both personalities and the positions they both felt they deserved. This fragile alliance holds firm today while both sides seek a better deal or counter deal with incumbents and potential candidates for the 2021 elections. The definition of a government of National Unity.

The next government in 2021 is likely to be a coalition government as well. Therefore, voters need to educate themselves about the candidates and incumbents that will put themselves forward:

What do they stand for? What have they done in leadership roles? Who do they represent? Examine the track record of their personal and professional endeavors and be prepared to publicly ask them the tough questions and their positions on various key issues.

We have seen that multiple political deals are the norm and the veterans will say and do anything to keep their positions, powers, compensation packages and perks. For many individuals getting elected is like winning the lottery. Hence, we are able to understand in part how most decisions are made and policies justified.

Does the country want qualified candidates with a proven track record of success or will they give another chance to incumbents desperate for a job as the they make deals that are best for themselves, their pecuniary interests and political financiers or sponsors?

Each voter has the power to be a part of the change that Cayman needs or stick with the status quo that has accelerated the divisions that currently exist in our country. Do we want leadership or representation that believes in and supports principles of accountability, transparency and good governance, or is the status quo good enough for you?

The best part of the democratic process is we all get a chance to use our voice. The country ultimately gets the type of government and representatives it deserves. The power rests in the people.