Positive travellers end COVID-free streak

Senior Forensic Scientist Christian Taylor operates a machine used in PCR testing

(CNS): Two people currently in government mandated quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals arrived in the Cayman Islands on different flights and the positive results emerged when they were tested on completion of their 14-day isolation period. Until these two people return two negative tests, they and the people they travelled with will remain in quarantine.

Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the remaining 181 tests carried out over the last day were negative for the coronavirus.

However, as well as increasing Cayman’s overall tally for positive cases since testing began to 205, these new positive results have also changed Cayman’s designation of ‘no cases’ with the World Health Organization to ‘sporadic cases’.

The travellers would have arrived in Cayman from London, Kingston or Miami but officials have not revealed from which of the three gateways they came from, though CNS has requested than information. According to the latest statistics, there are almost 516,000 active case in Florida, the highest number of any American state.

The news of the two positive cases serves to remind everyone that while Cayman may no longer be recording any community transmission, the virus is still being imported and is showing up two weeks after the asymptomatic individuals left their destinations.

At present there are 95 people still in mandated isolation.