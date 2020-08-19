Positive travellers end COVID-free streak
(CNS): Two people currently in government mandated quarantine have tested positive for COVID-19. The individuals arrived in the Cayman Islands on different flights and the positive results emerged when they were tested on completion of their 14-day isolation period. Until these two people return two negative tests, they and the people they travelled with will remain in quarantine.
Chief Medical Officer Dr John Lee said the remaining 181 tests carried out over the last day were negative for the coronavirus.
However, as well as increasing Cayman’s overall tally for positive cases since testing began to 205, these new positive results have also changed Cayman’s designation of ‘no cases’ with the World Health Organization to ‘sporadic cases’.
The travellers would have arrived in Cayman from London, Kingston or Miami but officials have not revealed from which of the three gateways they came from, though CNS has requested than information. According to the latest statistics, there are almost 516,000 active case in Florida, the highest number of any American state.
The news of the two positive cases serves to remind everyone that while Cayman may no longer be recording any community transmission, the virus is still being imported and is showing up two weeks after the asymptomatic individuals left their destinations.
At present there are 95 people still in mandated isolation.
Category: Health, health and safety
CNS, your reporting is usually excellent but your conclusion here is misleading. Unless these individuals tested negative before boarding the flight to Cayman (and I don’t believe there is currently a testing requirement?), there is no way of establishing that the virus only showed up 14 days after arrival. They could quite possibly have tested positive before they travelled or within a few days thereafter. These positive tests will be used as ammunition for those who want to retain the current quarantine arrangements and border closure – and I understand the nervousness – but it is entirely possible, surely, that the double test/5 day quarantine/bio button regime would have caught them too, and done so earlier.
Why the secrecy, Govt should release information on the origin of these two positives.
Don’t worry Premier Alden, Jon Jon and his donkey are on way to save us !!!
We should open up to Jamaica. Logic dictates the two cases are from Miami and London. Our two favorite places. No matter how bad those two places get we keep flying. It’s a disgrace the government doesn’t share the information. But totally expected.
And there, ladies and gentlemen, is the reason we need to keep quarantine. Imagine if these people had been wearing bio buttons in a grocery line near you.
Now can we please have enough quarantine facilities to meet demand?
The only possible way to meet quarantine demand is if people are allowed to quarantine in their homes.
We should open up to Jamaica. Logic dictates the cases are from Miami and The U.K.
I guess at least we didn’t screw up like Bermuda (positive case allowed to leave quarantine, went to gym, boat party, restaurant)…
What is now clear is that quarantine must be ruthlessly enforced, whether it is at a CIG facility or at home. Challenge is that those wealthy arrogant morons making the most noise about wanting to quarantine at home are precisely the group of people most likely to disregard quarantine requirements.
Rich – check.
Live in Crystal Harbour or some other offshoot of expatistan – check.
Think the rules don’t apply to them because they are “chosen” – check.
Alternatively, they are responsible members of society who have much to lose. My understanding is those who broke quarantine in the beginning where teenagers. Back in the day when masks weren’t mandatory, even on planes. On the whole, Caymanians, Residents, and Expats are NOT going to break quarantine. One, food can now be delivered. Two, even if we don’t watch CNN, we know there is a global pandemic. In March, many were in disbelief. People like you need to stop living in March 2020!
Why do all the morons on CNS comment section think closing Cayman off forever and having no covid cases is a realistic or even remotely good goal?
As well as quarantine please start testing travellers before they get on a plane, that way we can keep our “no cases” status.
Get real, your putting in jail for 14 days minimum is that not enough!
They can be negative when they board & test positive after arrival ( 10-14 days after exposure)
Time to clean the machine again
Could have tested them after 7 days of arrival we would had know earlier!
Some positives do not show up until 10-14 days after exposure.
You can only say that if you know these people were tested on days 7 to 9. Do you?
This reminds us of the need for caution when opening up our borders. We need to be very careful with how tourists enter our island.
For the foreseeable future, it’s only by plane. Planes are sanitized prior to flights. People wear masks. People are seated apart. Distancing are kept for all lines. Airlines have adapted.
False positives most likely. Test them again tomorrow
Would be the prudent thing to do. Shall we place bets that they won’t?
Quick, lock her down! Curfew time baby. 800 will certainly perish!
Brilliant – lockdown please, the traffic is a joke again!!
But Wasn’t New Zealand saying they were covid free when they supposedly had 21 cases in quarantine?
The general populace was covid free. People arriving from overseas are placed in mandatory monitored quarantine. What part of that do you not understand? People arriving from overseas do not walk out of the airport and go home. They’re bussed to various hotels or facilities to be isolated from the general public and are released after 14 days on return of a negative covid test.