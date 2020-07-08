Bar owners ignore COVID-19 rules

Photo courtesy of the RCIPS

(CNS): Police have warned a number of bar owners and managers that they will be prosecuted after a weekend in which the COVID-19 protection measures appear to have been ignored in many places. Over the holiday weekend the Prevention, Control and Suppression of COVID-19 Regulations currently in place were flouted and officers met with hostility from customers when they spoke with the mangers about the breaches.

“We are gravely concerned at the level of disregard being shown by the staff and patrons at certain establishments,” said Superintendent Pete Lansdown. “While most bars and restaurants have been complying with the regulations, the few that do not can potentially put the entire community at risk.”

He added that the RCIPS will continue to actively enforce the rules and will prosecute offenders as well as submit the details of any breaches to the Liquor Licensing Board. Anyone convicted of breaching the current regulations are liable to a fine of $250 for each offense under the licensing law. In addition, under the suppression regulations they are liable to a fine of $1,000 or six months behind bars.

Over the course of the long weekend, officers had responded to several incidents and 25 people were arrested for various offenses, including DUI and other traffic offenses, illegal gaming and two for assault.

But officers were focused this weekend on bars that were breaching the regulations. On Saturday night at a bar on Seymour Drive in George Town more that 200 people were gathered on the premises, most not wearing masks and not maintaining social distancing.

Police also saw staff members at the location not wearing masks, and when they went inside they found customers seated inside at the bar paying for drinks, which is another violation of the regulations.

When officers tried to speak with the owner of the bar, several customers became aggressive towards the officers and refused to comply with instructions. More police attended the location and the owner was warned for intended prosecution for the breaches.

Soon afterward, officers went to an outdoor restaurant and bar on West Bay Road, where once again several hundred people were breaching social distancing regulations. The manager of the establishment was spoken to, informed of the breaches, and warned for intended prosecution.

Just after midnight on Monday morning police attended a bar on Shamrock Road, where they observed over 200 people gathered on the property, mingling freely without masks and not maintaining social distancing. While the establishment had limited the number of people inside the bar, officer saw staff members inside not wearing masks. The manager of the bar was spoken to and warned for intended prosecution for the breaches.

Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks said,“While we understand that Cayman is in a relatively safe position worldwide, and that persons are anxious to socialise after the extended period of curfew and restrictions, we implore upon everyone in the community to minimise risks, continue to observe the regulations that remain in place, and stay safe.”

Under the current regulations in place on Grand Cayman, restaurants and bars can offer both indoor and outdoor service but tables must be at least six feet apart and people seated at least three feet apart.

In restrooms and waiting areas, social distancing of at least six feet must be maintained and customers and staff must wear masks or cloth face coverings. Servers and front of house staff must wear masks or cloth face coverings while serving customers, including outdoors. Dancing and karaoke are still banned, though they are expected to be permitted by Sunday, 19 July.