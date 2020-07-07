Six days pass with no new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 testing at the HSA

(CNS): Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez reported that there were no positive cases of COVID-19 out of the 583 samples processed by health officials since Friday. It has now been six days since a positive sample for the coronavirus was reported, in which time 1,151 negative tests have been completed. Cayman currently has just six active cases and all of those individuals are asymptomatic.

In total 25,220 tests have been carried out, with 201 positive results since mid-March.

Cayman appears to have run the virus down through the lockdown measures, social distancing, hygiene protocols, widespread mask use, testing, tracing and the slow, calculated reopening of the community. But the challenge now is keeping it that way. While the virus has been contained and virtually eliminated, the threat now is from outside these shores.

At Friday’s COVID-19 briefing, Governor Martyn Roper pointed to the situation in the United States, which he described as very worrying. He said that Cayman has done three things to be successful in managing the infection so far: its “calm, clear leadership”, its strong public health system and individuals taking responsibility and being serious about it.

But that is clearly not the case in the United Sates, from where 80% of visitors to the Cayman Islands would likely come from when we eventually reopen our borders, posing an enormous risk of re-introducing the virus.

There are now almost three million confirmed coronavirus cases in the US, which has seen daily infection rates soar in the past few weeks. Last week, the country averaged just under 50,000 new cases daily, twice as high as a month ago.

Hospitals in Texas, Florida and Arizona are reaching capacity, flooded with critical COVID-19 patients. Overall there has been a 27% increase in new COVID cases in the US over the last week compared to the previous seven days.