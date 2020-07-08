Duty under review as gov’t faces 25% revenue loss
(CNS): The finance minister has revealed that government is planning to make amendments to the Customs Tariff Law and will also consider a motion put before the Legislative Assembly seeking the removal of duty on medical supplies as part of that review. But Roy McTaggart warned that any duty reductions are unlikely to happen while government faces a loss of some 25% of its regular revenue.
Two private members’ motions filed in the LA for debate last week by Independent MLA Ezzard Miller (NS) were both accepted by government when they were presented by opposition member Chris Saunders (BTW), as he stood in for Miller who was absent due to a family bereavement.
The first motion was to address the problem encountered by merchants, retailers and customers when they return goods overseas purchased under warranty for repair or replacement and have to pay duty on the returned items and freight costs, effectively paying twice for the same thing. Government accepted the motion and said it would address the issue.
The second was asking for the removal of duty from medical supplies, which again government accepted but made it clear that there were no guarantees, given the current circumstances and the precarious position of the public finances, that the removal would happen anytime soon.
McTaggart told the Legislative Assembly that although the motion was one that government “can and will accept”, the timing of any duty reduction would be contingent on the recovery of the country’s finances.
“We are in a very severe time for reduced economic activity, resulting in about a 20 to 25 percent shortfall in government revenues. On a personal note, I would like to see government revenue streams restored to much healthier… amounts before we actually implement such a recommendation,” he said.
The minister added that if it had come six months ago, it would have been readily accepted, but now he felt it was necessary to caution about its implementation when the time is right.
Saunders, who wrapped up the presentation of the motion for Miller, said it was an important motion in such times. Thanking government for accepting it, he said he recognised that “we are in trying times”, but while government finances are challenging, the motion was timely because people are under a lot of stress and there is a need to support those with health problems.
Saunders also urged government to ask the Economics and Statistics Office to track the impact and ensure that the customs savings are passed on to the customers.
No worries. All we have to do is raise the quarantine fees.
You mean we need to have economic activity to generate revenue? Who knew? Will that affect my bonus?
Hey guys. What are you doing to cut expenditure?
How about we start with basic public record keeping so we can all measure it?
Giving bonuses.
Nail in the coffin!
If that’s guess up process will increase not ONLY due to the duty increase. Local business will not have a chance. I’ll import EVERYTHING, including my toilet paper.
They’re all crooks filling their own pockets while they leave their constituents holding the proverbial stick. And guess where they like shoving that stick. The voting people need to quickly realise that an uneducated vote for short term gain does more damage to their own livelihood in the long run. You really think that CIG will curtail its reckless spending in the face of austerity? Think again, the word duty will rapidly morph into taxation if this maladministration keeps up. Mark my words, it’s coming.
Yeah… They are greedy!
Yet Dart and all the friends of government with big money in construction getting breaks on fees. Ask Davenport and Wellon
This UNITY government particularly the Premier, Deputy Premier, Minister Hew and the Cabinet need to stop giving concessions, rebates, cutting secret deals and signing development agreements with wealthy developers and looking out for financiers which deprives the public purse of current and future revenues.
The Minister of Planning admitted In the LA last week that all development deals will remain secret on his watch. This is evidence that this government do not believe in accountability and transparency. Plus they have promises they need to keep to those that are their partners, controllers and donors.
Every time they give away potential earnings thru concessions the public must make up this short fall and the costs of living and costs of doing business increases the rest of us.
https://caymannewsservice.com/2020/06/development-deals-to-remain-secret/
Dart are in breach of NRA deal and were supposed to be fined $10k per day for the old Hyatt eyesore. PLA then green lights tunnels to nowhere for plans that haven’t been submitted and we are told to tighten our belts!