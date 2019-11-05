Speed check radar coming to WB road
(CNS): The government has announced plans to introduce speed check radar signs on the West Bay Road and some other locations where excessive speeding is prevalent. Speaking at the National Roads Authority’s recent road safety conference, the minister responsible for roads, Joey Hew, said that studies have shown that drivers will slow down 80% of the time when encountering a radar sign that alerts them to their excessive speed.
It is not clear when the radar will be installed, but the minister said it was one of several measures government is already taking to address the number of collisions on local roads.
Hew pointed to the implementation of fluorescent yellow-green lighted pedestrian crossings at schools and other locations, the installation of 20,000 feet of new highway safety guardrail, anti-skid surfacing, and the use of transverse thermoplastic striping at high traffic intersections like roundabouts.
Officials said improving road safety was “at the nucleus of the conference”, which hosted local and international speakers from the public and private sectors. Michael Dreznes of the International Road Federation (IRF), the keynote speaker, called on the delegates to address the idea that deaths from road traffic collisions are “inevitable”.
He said that at the current rate of mortality, 15,000 people will have died in road traffic collisions globally over the four-day conference period, which means traffic collisions are the second worst epidemic in mankind’s history. He called upon governments to step up to their responsibility to “vaccinate” against the problem, regardless of the cost.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Crime, Crime Prevention
just bring in private traffic cops…they will enforce the laws , pay for themselves and generate millions in revenue for cig
don’t they have a bunch of these already..I remember seeing them some years ago..
I covered the introduction of the first one of these by RCIPS back in 2007. It was initially tested on the LInford Pearson Highway.
In the UK we have them everywhere. They’re commonly referred to as SIDs (Speed Indicator Devices) and it’s fair to say in the rural area where I live now they’re pretty effective.
What happened when they were introduced on Grand Cayman? Drivers and riders used them to check out how fast their machines could go. If I remember correctly within two weeks of the kit going into use it clocked someone doing 127mph.
This is going to be interesting to follow.
Why not have these speed cameras just issue tickets automatically like the rest of the modern world? I am sick of law breakers just being warned. Warnings have been going on for decades.
If we can’t do it anywhere else, West Bay Road MUST have safe north-south bicycle lanes for tourists, segway tours, and commuters. All the hotels have bikes now. Can CITA please wake up Joey?
Slow down? 100% of those studies were not done in Cayman. Here it’s considered a challenge.
Yawn!
Let me guess, southern end near Captains Bakery? Give it a rest Joey.
Put in place photo radar. They have this in the city I am from in Alberta Canada.
In the UK we use speed over distance cameras but you need a proper vehicle registration database to make it work and they don’t have that here.