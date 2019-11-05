Speed check radar coming to WB road

Example of radar speed check

(CNS): The government has announced plans to introduce speed check radar signs on the West Bay Road and some other locations where excessive speeding is prevalent. Speaking at the National Roads Authority’s recent road safety conference, the minister responsible for roads, Joey Hew, said that studies have shown that drivers will slow down 80% of the time when encountering a radar sign that alerts them to their excessive speed.

It is not clear when the radar will be installed, but the minister said it was one of several measures government is already taking to address the number of collisions on local roads.

Hew pointed to the implementation of fluorescent yellow-green lighted pedestrian crossings at schools and other locations, the installation of 20,000 feet of new highway safety guardrail, anti-skid surfacing, and the use of transverse thermoplastic striping at high traffic intersections like roundabouts.

Officials said improving road safety was “at the nucleus of the conference”, which hosted local and international speakers from the public and private sectors. Michael Dreznes of the International Road Federation (IRF), the keynote speaker, called on the delegates to address the idea that deaths from road traffic collisions are “inevitable”.

He said that at the current rate of mortality, 15,000 people will have died in road traffic collisions globally over the four-day conference period, which means traffic collisions are the second worst epidemic in mankind’s history. He called upon governments to step up to their responsibility to “vaccinate” against the problem, regardless of the cost.

