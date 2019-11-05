Dirt bike wheelies on downtown road

Bike rider doing wheelie on Shedden Rd on Monday

(CNS) One dirt bike rider was pushing his luck in broad daylight on Monday, as he wheelied down a main George Town street on an illegal bike with no crash helmet. The rider was caught on camera by a CNS reader and the picture was also sent to the RCIPS, showing the man pulling tricks at around 10:10am on Shedden Road, close to the junctions with Linwood Street and Dr Roy’s Drive.

The problem of illegal bikes and riders taking dangerous chances on main roads is just one more headache for traffic cops.

