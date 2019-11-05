Dirt bike wheelies on downtown road
(CNS) One dirt bike rider was pushing his luck in broad daylight on Monday, as he wheelied down a main George Town street on an illegal bike with no crash helmet. The rider was caught on camera by a CNS reader and the picture was also sent to the RCIPS, showing the man pulling tricks at around 10:10am on Shedden Road, close to the junctions with Linwood Street and Dr Roy’s Drive.
The problem of illegal bikes and riders taking dangerous chances on main roads is just one more headache for traffic cops.
Category: Crime
This happens daily on any and all of our main roads. I live on Shamrock Road and there’s hardly a day goes by that I don’t see some twitt pulling a ‘wheelie’, and police chasing them is simply suicidal for them – and for other road users! DO N0T ENCOURAGE IT! Just ‘Grin ‘N’ Bear it. There really is no answer nor prevention!
A rope strung across the road, with due warnings, could be both the answer and prevention. Alternatively effective enforcement of our laws would work as well. Where is the disconnect and what is the problem? This is only a little more complicated than illegal tint and without a license plate. What excuse do the police have for allowing open lawlessness? Governor Roper, we are sick and tired of having pretend rules that are not enforced.
Contraception?
This is why these youngsters can’t get any respect. The blatant disregard for the law and road users. The police know exactly who this is and where he lives/hangs out. This young man has children and instead of him maturing to be a role model he continues to be a public nuisance. Lock him up and throw away the damn key for God sakes.
but will the Police do anything?
A photo says a 1,000 words the old saying goes. Certainly this photo sums up a lot of what is wrong in Cayman these days………
On Halloween night at around 8 PM, a pack of 6 (maybe 7?) illegal dirt bikes with no lights and no license plates, passed me on the Esterley Tibbets just passed the Lime Tree Bay roundabout. I was headed in the WB direction and they were headed in the opposite direction towards GT. I had just driven passed 3 police cars just 2 minutes earlier. The police cars (with their blue lights spinning) were parked at the entrance to Snug Harbour and they were slowing traffic down to almost a crawl because dozens of cars were parked on either side of the highway as parents were walking their kids into Snug Harbour for trick or treating. The police were even stopping cars on both sides to escort kids in costume across the highway. I can only imagine the chaos that must have ensued, as the 6 illegal bikers came around the bend after the Strand roundabout and saw traffic slowed to a crawl and 3 police cars stopped in the road with their lights on. Imagine that. Six illegal bikers riding at night with no lights, with little kids walking on the sides of either side of the highway. Did they panic and try to weave through traffic when they saw the cops? I can only hope that cooler heads prevailed that night.
Let the kids have a little fun.
Kids? This guy looks ready to draw his pension.
This guy does this all over the place, got him on video and sent to the cops.
This is a special kind of urban din. Dispose of the bikes and tell the men to get a new hobby.
what a dumbass wastemen!
Well done to the photographer. This is the norm this jackass and associates. Police should be allowed to chase them. That’s their job!
The police should be required to chase them, and should charge anyone who even harbors them. Our descent into lawlessness continues. Thank you for all the effective law enforcement Governor Roper.
“The police should be required to chase them”
Yea, and then when they crash and kill themselves and probably some innocent bystander the police get the blame
This exact picture is in the dictionary under IDIOT!