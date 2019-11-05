Cop arrested for drunk driving

(CNS): A 63-year-old police officer was arrested in the early hours of Tuesday morning on suspicion of drinking and driving following a single-vehicle collision in George Town. Police said that at 2:00am they were called to the crash scene on the Linford Pierson Highway, where they found that the off-duty officer, who was driving a small private car, had smashed into a light pole.

He was breath tested at the scene and then arrested on suspicion of DUI. RCIPS officials said the matter remains under investigation.

Once concluded a file will be submitted to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal ruling.

