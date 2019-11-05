Two new patients come down with dengue fever

(CNS): Another two local residents have been infected with dengue fever over the last two weeks, officials confirmed after samples were sent to the Caribbean Public Health Agency. In these latest cases, one of the patients had travelled to a country where transmission of dengue is year-round but the other acquired the fever in the Cayman Islands.

The Public Health Department said eight people have now been infected by the mosquito-transmitted disease since the first case in early October, four locally and four overseas. To date, all the recently confirmed cases have been distributed between East End and George Town, the department stated.

Since the start of the year the Cayman Islands has sent 96 suspected dengue samples to CARPHA, with 26 people admitted and treated in hospital after showing clinical symptoms that might potentially be dengue. But only in three cases, all from this summer and involving patients who had travelled to countries where dengue is endemic (year-round), did the samples come back positive.

The Public Health Department’s Surveillance Unit continues to deploy systematic and enhanced surveillance measures, working closely with government and private sector physicians to review reports of suspected dengue.

Meanwhile, officials continue to urge everyone to take precautions against mosquito bites.

Category: Health, health and safety