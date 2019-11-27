Over 10,000 affected by morning power cut
(CNS): Around 10,000 CUC customers across George Town, West Bay and Savannah were without electricity Wednesday morning for as much as an hour. Officials from the power company said it was caused by three units being tripped, as they offered apologies to those who were impacted by the technical fault.
Category: Local News, utilities
Apologies are not enough.
Bring on the whining even though this hasn’t happened in months.
Soon to be followed by a report from CUC that it’s reliability is pushing 99.999%.
You mean to tell me their brand new solar fan couldn’t power up everyone?
Never any comp on our bills for these business interruptions.