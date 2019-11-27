Over 10,000 affected by morning power cut

| 27/11/2019 | 5 Comments
Cayman News Service
Caribbean Utilities Company

(CNS): Around 10,000 CUC customers across George Town, West Bay and Savannah were without electricity Wednesday morning for as much as an hour. Officials from the power company said it was caused by three units being tripped, as they offered apologies to those who were impacted by the technical fault.

Comments (5)

  1. This is my home. I live here says:
    27/11/2019 at 12:54 pm

    Apologies are not enough.

  2. Anonymous says:
    27/11/2019 at 12:39 pm

    Bring on the whining even though this hasn’t happened in months.

  3. Believing in our own BS says:
    27/11/2019 at 12:32 pm

    Soon to be followed by a report from CUC that it’s reliability is pushing 99.999%.

  4. Anonymous says:
    27/11/2019 at 11:51 am

    You mean to tell me their brand new solar fan couldn’t power up everyone?

  5. Anonymous says:
    27/11/2019 at 11:39 am

    Never any comp on our bills for these business interruptions.

