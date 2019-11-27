Student environmental activists plan protest

Protect Our Future activists in a previous protest to preserve the Cayman environment

(CNS): A group of young activists are planning another peaceful eco-protest at Eden Rock on Friday evening, and they are urging the public to support them again in their call for much needed environmental protection. The students in the Cayman Islands, who form the Protect Our Future group, are joining millions of young people around the world on Friday demonstrating to draw attention to myriad climate issues threatening to undermine their future. But the young activists here are focusing on the threat to the marine environment by the port project.

The protest will take place from 5pm, across from Bar Crudo on the harbour front.

“We will continue to join the global movement to place people, nature and common sense above greed,” a spokesperson for the group said, as they asked people to engage in the campaign to take action and drive policy.

