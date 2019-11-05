MLAs use cruise statistics to query claims

Cruise ship in George Town Harbour

(CNS): A number of opposition MLAs have used the cruise industry’s own statistics to raise questions over claims being made by government about the cruise project. During the debate on the cruise port referendum bill last week, MLA Chris Saunders (BTW) outlined the average number of hours passengers spend on-shore in 30 different destinations in this region and showed that Cayman is already in the top three, with very little room to grow.

Saunders urged government to think long and hard about what it was doing, the dangers of mass tourism and the adverse consequences and lack of fulfilled promises in so many destinations that bought into the cruise line’s pressure to build piers.

Highlighting one of the justifications for the cruise berthing facility, which is that removing the need for tendering will allow ships to stay in port longer, he noted that government has claimed in the past that ships could stay long enough to allow passengers to be on shore for more than eight hours if we had a dock.

Sponsored Ad

While CIG pulled back from that position some time ago and is now more vague about how much additional time the ships will stay in port or passengers remain ashore, the tourism ministry is still peddling the message that there will be a significant increase in the time ships remain here.

But the cruise lines themselves have undermined this claim. The CEO of Royal Caribbean Cruises, Michael Bayley, has said that Cayman will need to come up with better excursions for the ships to stay longer. And industry figures show that Cayman is already enjoying one of the best average times ashore by passengers, with ships already staying here each day for around eight hours.

Speaking in the Legislative Assembly last Tuesday, Saunders referred to the latest industry report compiled by Brea for the Florida-Caribbean Cruise Association, which listed the average length of time cruisers spend in destinations around the Caribbean and Central America.

Grand Cayman is one of only a handful of destinations where they stay ashore on average for more than five hours. In light of that, he queried the claim that the piers would increase the opportunity for tour operators to sell more trips. He said it was hard to see where the growth would come from, given the industry’s own statistics.

He also challenged the government’s assumption that spending would increase. Again, Cayman is already at the top of the spending list, but most of money spent here goes on duty free goods, such as liquor, perfumes and jewellery, with just a few retailers gaining most of the benefit. He said that only a small percentage of the spend goes to taxi drivers and operators.

MLA Kenneth Bryan (GTC), who gave an impassioned contribution to the debate and challenged many of government’s claims, questioned another major justification, namely that the industry is moving towards mega ships.

Bryan pointed to the industry figures for cruise ships in the frequently cited report by Seatrade, which shows that between now and 2027, the cruise industry has 100 cruise ships in the pipeline and 90 of them are smaller ships. Only Royal Caribbean, one of the partners in Verdant Isle, the consortium that won the bid to build the piers, has ordered the Oasis class.

The fact that the industry shows no sign of being dominated by mega ships has never been addressed by government, regardless of the number of times it has been raised or that the tourism minister has claimed this as the main justification for the pier project numerous times.

During his recent visit, Bayley also told CNS that by the time the cruise project is completed, should it go head, there will only be two ships of that class plying the region but it is likely that only one will be sailing in the Western Caribbean.

Bryan pointed out that Carnival, another cruise line in the group, has five ships on order over the next decade and all of them are smaller vessels. That also applies to other cruise lines that regularly visit Cayman, such as Disney and MSC, which are all buying smaller ships. Once again calling into question the entire premise that without piers the industry here will die.

As there is no indication that the mega ships are taking over, that all of the other class of ships can tender and the cruise lines have repeatedly said they will continue to come to Cayman with or without the piers, Bryan asked the government if, as suspected by many, Cayman is proposing to embark on this environmentally catastrophic project purely for the convenience of Royal Caribbean.

Last month during that same trip, Bayley again fuelled concern that the pressure for Cayman to construct piers was largely for the convenience from the cruise lines. When asked what the problem is with tendering, given Cayman’s high disembarkation rate on all cruise ships, he told CNS that it was, in short, a “bother” that creates “anxiety” for the crews and was “less than ideal”.

See Bryan and Saunders debate below on CIGTV:

Related

Category: Local News