Runway project to go before CPA

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): The Central Planning Authority will be considering the Cayman Islands Airport Authority’s application for an extension to the runway and other exterior upgrades when it meets tomorrow. The application includes lengthening and strengthening the runway in a westerly direction, filling the airfield ponds, expanding the apron to the east and a perimeter access road. But according to the agenda, it may not be clear skies ahead for the application.

Representatives from the airport are expected to appear before the CPA at 1pm, when issues raised by an objector, who has claimed the airport is already undermining his building and the health and well-being of his workers, will be addressed, as well as the CIAA’s plans to manage the construction and the removal of wildlife from the ponds.

The Department of Environment has said it has no objections to the work but has advised the airport authority to “manage and mitigate the risks” to the creatures that live in the ponds by filling them slowly, to allow the species to move to one side of the pond, where they can be trapped and relocated to the MRCU pond. The airport has already agreed that is a suitable way to ensure the safety of the turtles, fish and birds that currently call the ponds home.

But a tenant of the nearby Cayman Business Park, whose building is in the flight path, has filed an objection because he believes the extension will make an already bad situation worse. Having engaged an engineer to investigate the health issues caused by noise, the objector said his employees should already be wearing ear protection. With the proposed work, the building will need to be soundproofed to reach a safe level, according to the objector, who asked the CPA to examine health issues resulting from this extension for other occupants of other buildings in the area.

The planning department has said that a perimeter jet-blast deflector wall needs to be erected at the runway taxi turnaround facing Crewe Road. The deflector barrier will be about 10-feet and will extend from Mango Tree Restaurant to the new runway. Planning said the CPA will also need to determine if any additional screening should be provided.

Related

Category: Business, development, Local News, Transport