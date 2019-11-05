Sheriff finds murder-suicide in case of Cayman couple

Yvonne Blanco

(CNS): The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office has said that a Caymanian couple found off a remote trail in California close to the Nevada state line this summer died as a result of a murder-suicide. The investigation team said that Keith Henderman (74) shot his wife, Yvonne Blanco (69), before turning the gun on himself. In a release posted on the website of the sheriff’s office, the authorities said it took some three months to investigate what they dubbed the Old Spanish Trail case.

The investigation involved the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office, Inyo County Coroner’s Office, Inyo County District Attorney’s Office, the Orange County Coroner’s Office, the FBI and the Royal Cayman Islands Police Service.

The officials were unable to say if Blanco was involved in the planning but evidence indicated that Henderman had pre-planned the killing.

The couple had lived in Cayman for many years and were status holders. Blanco was originally from Cuba and her husband from the US. They were keen fitness enthusiasts and regulars at World Gym.

If anyone has additional information they are asked to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383 option 4

