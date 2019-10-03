Cruise boss: Cayman tourism model outdated

Stingray City, Grand Cayman

(CNS): The president of Royal Caribbean Cruises has said the development of cruise berthing facilities in Grand Cayman would “open the door” of opportunity to modernise the tourism product the island offers, but it is not a solution to all of the problems. Micheal Bayley implied that the Cayman Islands was stuck with an old model, which led to 9,000 people cramming onto Stingray City. He said mass tourism wasn’t the problem, rather the way we manage it.

Speaking to CNS during the roadshow that the Verdant Isle group, the selected bidders on the proposed project, held this week, the cruise boss was candid about the focus of the cruise partners in the consortium. They want Cayman to have piers because tendering is a “bother” that creates “anxiety” for the crews and was “less than ideal”.

Bayley expressed his view that mass tourism, something that people here remain very concerned about, was not a bad thing and it is “all about perspective”.

He disputed that the project would result in the destruction of massive amounts of coral because, he said, they intend to move it. He made it clear that everything has an environmental impact but on balance, he believes that the impact on our reefs is worth what he saw as progress towards a better tourism product.

The cruise representatives all said that they were highly confident that the coral relocation would go very well. Bayley, in particular, was keen to dismiss public concerns about this project, urging people to look at what he said was a ‘win-win’ for everyone, rather than the position of some people that it is a ‘win-lose’ situation. “We are not the enemy,” he stated.

Bayley was keen to press his view that the world is changing, more people want to travel, and the cruise sector gives vacationers what they want with their constantly evolving product.

“I don’t agree that mass tourism isn’t working,” he said, suggesting that Royal Caribbean’s customers were having fantastic experiences in some destinations, with massive headcounts, because things were managed well. He pointed to the cruise line’s private destination on the Bahamas several times, as he questioned the unnecessary concern about carrying capacity when large numbers are properly managed.

It was clear that the cruise lines’ involvement in this project is primarily for their convenience, but at the same time Bayley was keen to press the idea that it also presented opportunities for Cayman if operators embraced change and created new attractions for visitors.

As an example, he implied that the Stingray City tour was something that belonged in the past. His solution for managing the mass tourism at the sand bar is to raise the price of the excursions to manage the numbers.

But he questioned where the tourism product here was going and what it was that people would want in the future. He warned that the island had to be aware of what visitors wanted and then provide it in well managed, innovative ways.

When CNS asked about the squeezed margins on local operators and complaints from some of them about their relationships with the cruise companies, Bayley said that not all tours are created equal. In every destination around 20% of the operators the cruise line works with are not up to scratch, Bayley said, adding that margins depend on various factors.

But he would not be drawn on what he saw as a fair margin for operators, saying the issue was “complicated” and a difficult question to answer, as it “was not that simple”.

T.J. O’Sullivan, also from Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines, echoed the sentiment that the cruise companies are looking for innovative excursion ideas from stakeholders. He said that while Royal would be re-tendering tours around the time that the cruise piers were due for completion, as they have just recently gone through the process, the door was always open to new ideas from operators who come up with something they haven’t seen before.

Although he was unable to give an exact figure, Bayley said that when the cruise project is finished there would be “maybe two” Oasis-class ships plying the Western Caribbean routes. This means that after two concrete piers are constructed in the harbour for four of these massive ships, it will be a long time before Grand Cayman sees more than two calls per week.

Despite having some obvious reservations about what Cayman is offering visitors and how it is managing the numbers at busy times, O’Sullivan was still keen to stress that Cayman remains a popular destination. He said that the cruise lines would not stop calling, no matter what happened regarding the piers.

Bayley and most of the cruise representatives all agreed that however much they offered on board ship, the ports of call were still the most important element for people selecting a cruise.

Among other revelations, he confirmed that their lawyers registered the new company, Verdant Isle, on Cayman Brac but no one knew why. They all said that they would be endeavoring to find out the reason and confirmed that when they open an office, it will be on Grand Cayman.

Bayley emphatically denied having any discussions with government about the referendum question or even wanting to be involved, insisting that was a matter for the people here. He said that the group would hold an open town hall public meeting later this month.

The Verdant Isle partners said that much of the missing information about this project, such as the technical designs and the details about the jobs being created, would all be posted on the website, which was expected to be live by next week.

Related

Category: Business, development, Local News, Tourism