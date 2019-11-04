Carnival’s pollution grabs headlines
(CNS): Images and video footage captured in George Town Harbour last week of a Carnival cruise ship belching thick black smoke into the air have grabbed news headlines around the world and gone viral on social media. The cruise line, part of the consortium selected by government to build the proposed berthing facility here, continues to face legal challenges over a history of pollution and will be in court in the US on the day Cayman goes to the polls to vote on the project next month.
The various photos showing black smog gushing from the exhaust stacks, one of which was set against a rainbow, served as a reminder that, despite claims by its management about prioritising the environment, the company is not being a good corporate citizen.
Carnival told US media that the Carnival Freedom was releasing the toxic smoke because of a malfunctioning “engine turbocharger”. The cruise company told Fox News that it happened as the ship pulled into harbour but the malfunctioning engine was shut down and the smoke stopped. However, the plume of pollution was caught on camera.
Experts have said that Carnival, like other cruise lines, uses heavy fuel oil high in sulphur. These emissions are linked to thousands of premature deaths from lung cancer, cardiovascular disease, pulmonary problems and childhood asthma cases annually.
Over the last three years Carnival has been fined more than $60 million and has pleaded guilty to various widespread pollution crimes relating to emissions, offloading waste and dumping oil and then trying to cover it up.
Meanwhile, a hearing in the US courts has been scheduled for 19 December, the day of Cayman’s referendum on the cruise project, to discuss the ongoing environmental and pollution case against Carnival Corporation and its compliance with court rulings.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: development, Local News, Marine Environment, Science & Nature
Just like the U.S. airplane manufacturing industry, the almighty dollar is paramount, and to hell with the consequences.
Nothing new here. I caught several cruise ships doing this when I was at Net News in 2007. In fact we ran a front page story on it featuring a photo just like the one at the top of this story. That’s not just black smoke either – it’s a cocktail of carcinogenic materials that the wind spreads everywhere.
It’s obviously not my place to make comments on whether or not the dock should be built from the comfort of retirement in rural England but I hope there are some pretty solid environmental safeguards in place if this project goes ahead.
Check this out – https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/news-and-advice/cruise-ship-air-pollution-desks-beijing-polluted-cancer-carnival-a8745961.html
and this is what we want to destroy our harbor for? these run down ships that doesn’t give a shit about anything other than their profit. oh well this is cayman tho our new motto 5 star price 2 star quality