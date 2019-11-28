Coastguard to manage Stingray City
(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard has been given the remit to patrol and manage Stingray City to try and address the overcrowding as well as growing reports about the anti-social and sometimes criminal behaviour of boaters and operators at Cayman’s number one tourist attraction.
When the new agency goes live in January it will take on responsibility for enforcement of all laws that apply to the designated Wildlife Interaction Zone, according to Commander Robert Scotland.
Appearing before Finance Committee, Scotland said that the coastguard has committed to provide what cover it can to the area, as he explained the role of this new enforcement agency.
The coastguard will be on patrol to police drunk boat captains, ganja smoking and dangerous behaviour of any kind on the water, as well as policing the borders and supporting search and rescue operations.
During the government’s cruise port meeting on Tuesday evening, Tourism Minister Moses Kirkconnell said that as well as taking responsibility for patrolling Stingray City, the coastguard will manage the licences issued to operators allowing them into the zone.
But he said government was going to take back control of this attraction and place a moratorium on licences until a review is conducted to address the capacity of the attraction and the best way to manage it in the future. He confirmed that more than 200 licences have been issued.
Speaking at the Cruise Port Referendum public meeting in West Bay this week, local watersports tour operator Troy Leacock, who takes thousands of guests there every year, said the impact of mass tourism on Stingray City was not only driving the rays away but was creating a dangerous situation at the attraction.
The coastguard is expected to have revised legislation and new regulations in place early next year to help it police the popular attraction and enforce the law to prevent the anti-social behaviour being complained of, as well as preventing the abuse of the rays.
Once the coastguard is officially up and running, it is expected to be 21 officers strong, around half of whom will come directly from the joint marine unit of the RCIPS. The police commissioner told Finance Committee that there will be a recruitment drive for the new agency early in the new year for the rest.
Category: Coast Guard, Crime
Stingrays are still dangerous. If one of them ever jab a child or person in the chest, it can be fatal. And who will pay for it?
Having the Coast Guard take over is great news. Dept of Environment has had the responsibility of giving out licenses up to now and they have been very irresponsible, giving out way too many.
This is a great move in the right direction, however, who will be given the preference of use there? I can’t see over 200 licensed boats, on a busy cruise ship and high season hotel day, how this will work out!!! We were not careful to prevent this from the beginning, now there is no medication that will cure the virus. Why don’t the minister have the backbone to stand up to the cruise ships and put a moratorium on the amount of companies that they can operate with, which would leave work for the individual taxi operator? I can put my head on a chopping block that if the cruise ship piers are built, the poor local taxi drivers won’t have much to make as the cruise lines will then control even more of the business by way of prebooked tours!! I am usually not wrong as I assess situations carefully and can think outside of the box. Also, what the hell with the slashing of tires in West Bay? Can we get any more primitive than that? If any elected member was behind this, let us send them back to the caves with the cavemen. Really Cayman, are we going to take that kind of
third world country responses? Let us stand up, those of us who are more civilized and defeat this uncivilized actions. By the way, if I was undecided about the referendum vote, I am definitely convinced now to vote NO. Looking at both sides of the debate, I am convinced that there are more than the peoples interest at heart by the elected members here.
Better late then never.
CIG, the kings of window dressing, all show no go, I guarantee you that no one will lose their licence over any inappropriate behavior
Why have the police not enforced the law? Serious question.