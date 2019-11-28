Lone activist takes on Referendum Law fight

Shirley Roulstone addresses the CPR meeting (Photo by Courtney Platt)

(CNS): Shirley Roulstone, one of the volunteers who has been at the forefront of the Cruise Port Referendum (CPR) campaign, is preparing to take on the Cayman Islands Government to create an even playing field for the ballot by putting her name to a legal case. Roulstone is taking up the fight over the Referendum Law because CPR is not an incorporated entity. A huge supporter of the people-initiated referendum, she said the fight is not about stopping the vote but making it fair.

While government has criticised the leaders of CPR for the legal case against it, suggesting that they are trying to postpone the process until they have the votes, the activists have made it clear that they turned to the courts because of CIG’s attempts to suppress voter turnout and to skew the question in favour of government policy.

CPR wrote to government last month asking for changes to the law, based on legal opinions, and making it clear they would take the fight to court, but their concerns were not addressed. To date, no amendments to the Referendum Law have been made and Premier Alden McLaughlin has said publicly that he is not willing change the date or the question or address any of CPR’s concerns.

Roulstone therefore filed an application on 21 November seeking leave of the court to apply for judicial review, but asking first for a protective costs order, given that the action is about a wider public interest question and she needs to protect herself from the significant legal fees that could rack up if the action failed.

Explaining why CPR, which is pressing on with the campaign regardless, feels it is necessary to challenge the government, a spokesperson for the group said that, given the historic nature of this vote, we need to get it right.

“We are concerned that the current proposal for the conduct of the referendum is not fair, lawful or in keeping with the intention behind our constitution,” the CPR stated. “As this is the first people-initiated referendum in the Cayman Islands, it will set the precedent for future people-initiated referendums, so it is particularly important that we hold the government to the highest standards of democracy.”

There are widespread public concerns that aspects of the Referendum Law are unfair and undemocratic, particularly the date, which is just six days before Christmas, the disenfranchisement of more than 200 voters who registered in the summer expecting to make the electoral roll in time for the vote, and the bias in the question.

In addition, they cite the failure of government to address campaign financing issues and not implementing the usual ban on the sale of liquor while the polling stations are open.

CPR said one of the most significant concerns is the date. Having the vote on 19 December so close to Christmas and one of the busiest days of the year, voter participation will be significantly less than it would be if the referendum was held in the first quarter of 2020.

There are also concerns that the time period since setting the ball in motion for the national poll has not left enough time for the registration of all potential mobile voters: those who will be working on Referendum Day, the disabled and the elderly.

In addition, postal ballots will be impacted by the Christmas mail, which means they may not all be received in time to be counted. Given that over 50% of registered voters must vote ‘no’ in order to achieve a binding decision to prevent government building the proposed cruise berthing facility, CPR said everyone eligible to vote must have the chance to do so.

“CPR Cayman remains dedicated to ensuring that the referendum on the proposed cruise berthing facility takes place,” CPR said. “The legal action being taken by Ms Roulstone is not intended to undermine the referendum. To the contrary, she has taken that step in an effort to ensure that when the referendum does take place, it is conducted fairly and people are not unreasonably deprived of their right to participate in this important democratic event.”

The activists believe that, as it currently stands, the “process and procedure for the referendum …is unfair, unlawful, frustrates the intention behind our constitution and falls far short of the high standards of international best practice that we should be able to expect from our government.”

Category: development, Local News, Politics