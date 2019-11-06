Woman gets 6 years for $390k theft from bosses

Law Courts Building, Grand Cayman

(CNS): Nadia Miranda Powery (34), who has admitted stealing more than $390,000 from two employers, was given a six-year jail term on Wednesday and taken into custody. The mother of five, who admitted the offences earlier this year, had been on bail as she awaited her fate but following the delivery of the lengthy jail term by Justice Marlene Carter today, she was remanded. As she handed down the sentence, the judge said she was astonished by the “audaciousness of her crimes”.

Powery began her crime spree while working for a property company as an accountant and started stealing from her bosses when she hit dire financial circumstances.

At first she was stealing relatively small amounts to cover her living expenses and to buy a used car after hers broke down and was beyond repair. She then began stealing over an eleven-month period to cover the medical bills of one of her children who was in need of specialist care, but soon went on to steal habitually. The judge said Powery admitted using the stolen cash “for frivolous purchases”.

When her theft was discovered she was fired and arrested, and the police opened an investigation. During that time Powery managed to find another job with a local insurance company, where she began stealing again almost immediately while still on bail for the original allegation. The theft came to light relatively quickly, however, and she was fired for the second time after stealing less than $20,000, but was arrested and charged for both thefts.

As she outlined the sentence, Justice Carter noted that this was a serious crime and a significant breach of trust which had also involved planning and deception that could have warranted even longer sentences.

But given all of the circumstances, including her guilty pleas, her genuine remorse and the particular personal circumstances of being the primary carer for her children, the judge gave her three years and four months for the first theft and two years eight months for the second, which she said would be served consecutively.

As she handed down the sentence, Justice Carter said, “It is always hard to sentence a young bright Caymanian woman, and I hope that you strive to do better.”

