Operator warns mass cruise is major threat

Troy Leacock

(CNS): A Caymanian watersports operator who runs six boats in the North Sound has spoken out about the growing threat that mass cruise tourism is already posing to his and other businesses. Troy Leacock has become a leading advocate in the movement against the port and appeared as a guest speaker at the CPR meeting in West Bay on Monday. The businessman warned that even the Stingrays at Cayman’s most popular attraction are being driven away by mass tourism.

Although Leacock, the grandson of a cruise ship captain, is the owner of Crazy Crab tours, exactly the type of business that government claims it is building the piers for he oulined the reasons for his opposition to the cruise port. He pointed to the fact that a “cruise dollar is not the same as an overnight dollar”, as he explained the economics of cruise and stayover tourism.

“I could not be any more against this project,” he said.

The West Bayer explained that he runs around 2,000 excursions a year but cruise visitors account for just 20% of his customers, and that is similar for other Cayman operators. Leacock said that the bulk of his business is just like the economic take for the country as a whole, with some 80% of the people who book his boats being overnight visitors and the remaining business coming from cruise ships.

He warned that Stingray City is becoming dangerous due to overcrowding and that the rays are now staying away until the hoards have gone. Leacock said he believes the Cayman Islands already has a serious problem with mass cruise tourism, and warned that this could kill the much more lucrative overnight guest market, and it was not hard to see why.

“We are on the precipice and about to make the most serious mistake we have ever made as a nation by destroying the very essence of what brings people to our island,” he said.

Leacock said chasing the much less lucrative and low value cruise dollar would lead to mass tourism, destroying attractions like Stingray City, and would eventually undermine the success in overnight tourism numbers. He compared the low value cruise dollar to a Canadian dollar, as he explained the economics of cruise visitor spending to stay-over guest spending.

He pointed out that the bulk of the money spent by cruisers goes on imported retail goods, so a large part of that dollar goes elsewhere. In contrast, overnight guest spend much more on services and trips, where much more of the cash remains and circulates in the local economy.

Warning that Cayman was developing a reputation among guests for being overcrowded, he said overnight visitors are checking schedules to see how many cruise ships are in George Town and will not book trips to Stingray City on days when there are too many ships in.

“Mass tourism is mad tourism,” he said. “We have got to step back from the edge of this cliff or we will destroy our tourism for short term gain. Don’t believe the propaganda.”

Urging people to join him in voting ‘no’, Leacock spoke passionately and articulately about the false promises being made that he believes will destroy, not grow, Cayman business, as he pointed out that people are underestimating the awful impact that overcrowded attractions have on visitors.

