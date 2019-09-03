Rapist’s 18-year sentence upheld

Okeno Nicholas Solomon

(CNS): Okeno Nicholas Solomon (26), who is currently serving a 20½-year sentence for rape, aggravated burglary, theft and sexual assault, had his appeal denied for reduction of his prison term. In a hearing held Monday, 2 September, the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal rejected arguments to cut the sentence that covered two separate instances as Solomon committed the rape during a home invasion in September 2017 while on bail and awaiting sentencing for a 2015 sexual assault and burglary.

In the original sentence handed down by Justice Marlene Carter, Solomon, who was armed with a knife during the 2017 attack, was given 18 years for the rape reduced by 25% to 13½ years due to his guilty plea, to run concurrently with eight years for aggravated burglary and four years for theft. In addition, he was sentenced to seven years for the earlier burglary and four years for the sexual assault, where he broke into a woman’s home and touched her while she was asleep in her bedroom, with those terms to run concurrently but consecutively to the 13½ years, for a total of 20½ years.

During the home invasion, Solomon threatened the victim with a knife, at one point putting it to her throat, bound her hands and feet, and raped her; she also received multiple cuts during the attack. He raped her more than once, and left a condom at the house which provided DNA evidence pointing to him. After the attack, Solomon stole several items including a laptop, cell phone and the victim’s car, which he used to flee the scene.

In arguing for a reduced sentence, attorney John Furniss said the 18 years meted out for the rape was excessive, noting the usual 10-to-12-year bracket for that crime, conceding that another three years was warranted for the aggravating factors of committing the offence while on bail, bringing the total to 15 years. He argued that since Justice Carter had already accounted for the aggravating circumstances by increasing the sentence for rape, the additional three years which brought the total sentence to 18 years amounted to “double counting”.

In handing down its decision, the Court of Appeal recounted details of the case, including the violent nature of the attack and its lasting effects on the victim, both physical and psychological, and that Solomon only pled guilty after being confronted with the DNA evidence, and said there were no mitigating factors. In addressing Furniss’ argument, the justices said the appropriate starting point for the sentence was at least 15 years and with aggravating factors the total 20-year term was “not inappropriate”, also pointing to Solomon’s previous convictions, being on bail at time of the crime and lack of remorse.

“We agree this rape fully justified a sentence of 18 years,” the court said, calling Justice Carter’s approach to the aggravating factors “impeccable”, as it refused the appeal.

Related

Category: Courts, Crime