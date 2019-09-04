Bahamas relief efforts must be coordinated

Dorian caused widespread flooding in the Bahamas

(CNS): While many people in the Cayman Islands are eager to help the people of the Bahamas as they deal with the fallout from Hurricane Dorian, the Cayman government is stressing that the best way to help is through an organised and coordinated official process and that, however well-intentioned, sending items may do more harm than help. Premier Alden McLaughlin said, “It is vital that relief efforts are coordinated effectively by the international community and major humanitarian NGOs. Providing financial support and ensuring regional partners have access to our equipment and other physical assets, should they require them, is the best way that we can support the people of the Bahamas at this time.”

Cayman Islands Governor Martyn Roper said, “I know that Caymanians feel a strong sense of empathy with the people who have been affected by Hurricane Dorian. As the Red Cross has pointed out, the collection of unsolicited goods by the public and organisations can harm relief efforts following disasters such as this. I would urge the public to provide assistance by providing funding to relief organisations like the Red Cross to enable appropriate and targeted assistance to be effective.”

In a joint statement, Roper and McLaughlin said that Cayman assistance to Bahamas will be coordinated with regional partners and provided after needs are clarified now that the storm has passed. As reported Monday, Cayman has already offered air support from the RCIPS Air Operations Unit, although, they said, this may not be required as significant air support is now being provided by the US and UK authorities.

“An offer of medical support, similar to that provided to Anguilla in 2017, is also being made and needs are being confirmed with the Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA). Government will also consider offering a Cayman Airways relief flight to deliver necessary support,” the premier and governor said.

Opposition Leader Arden McLean said in a statement Tuesday that he had asked the premier to keep him apprised of what initiatives the government is taking to assist the Bahamas, and said that McLaughlin had his full support.

“Most certainly there is a need to help, and as soon as is practically possible we should mobilise our resources and offer that assistance,” McLean said. “I have asked members of the opposition to be prepared to assist in the local relief efforts, and we will coordinate with the government and our constituents to ensure that this happens as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

He also said, “We are deeply concerned for the safety and well-being of the Bahamian people and remain hopeful that while they have suffered terrible losses to their homes and businesses, that the loss of life and injuries will be less significant. Sadly however, reports coming to us indicate that there are a number of fatalities and injuries.

“This hurricane serves as a sobering reminder of our own experiences with Hurricane Ivan, and we know first-hand just how emotionally and physically damaging a storm of this magnitude can be.”

Category: Caribbean, Commonwealth, Science & Nature, Weather, World News