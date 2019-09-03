Real protection needed to stop mangrove clearance

(CNS): The Department of Environment is hoping that if Cabinet accepts the recommendations of the National Conservation Council for a species protection plan for mangroves, it will help curtail the constant clearance of these important plants for development. With a number of sites, from West Bay to Snug Harbour, being cleared of mangroves in recent months ahead of more canal and other developments, the DoE is in a constant battle to preserve them.

Despite mangrove buffer zones on the now extremely dated National Development Plan and the DoE’s recommendations that developers try to use mangroves in landscaping and retain the buffers around canal developments, they are often ignored. The DoE urges developers not to clear mangroves until construction is ready to start, but that advice is also often unheeded, with some developers clearing sites even before planning permission is granted without any apparent consequences.

“The clearing of mangroves is a major issue and it is happening sometimes without permission and it is too late for us to have any input after the fact,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie told CNS.

She hopes that the proposed species protection plan for mangroves will make it harder for the CPA to ignore the environmental issues regarding mangroves and will stop this general clearance of mangroves unless there are exceptional circumstances.

Ebanks-Petrie said that clearance should not be happening without some kind of scrutiny. The DoE should be making their recommendations to planning about proposed developments on uncleared land, especially about eco-alternatives to mass land clearance that can lead to landscapes that are native and far easier and cheaper to manage.

While the DoE has managed with work with the developers to preserve a mangrove buffer at one planned canal development off the Esterly Tibbetts Highway, they were not so successful with another development. They were unable to prevent the CPA from granting planning permission to a site where the mangrove buffer has now been completely cleared. Even government has ripped out several acres of mangrove off Boatswain Road ahead of the development of a new police station in West Bay.

With little legal power to stop these critical species from being removed, the director and her team at the DoE are pinning their hopes on the Mangrove Species Conservation Plan, which is now with Cabinet. If it becomes law, it will limit the take and removal of all the key native species and help towards their future conservation.

“Mangrove conservation is a major priority,” Ebanks-Petrie said. “They play an important part in drainage and can be really beneficial to developments as they help protect properties from flooding.”

She said the plan still allows for development but the removal will need to be justified, otherwise it will be an offence to remove them.

Under the National Conservation Law, mangroves are a protected species, but all species listed in part 2 of the schedule of the law need to placed under a conservation plan before they acquire legislative protection.

Mangrove loss has been so extensive in Cayman in recent decades that it has triggered a local Red-Listing criteria. In 2008 the Cayman Islands national International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List status of black mangrove was assessed as endangered, white mangrove and buttonwood both as vulnerable, and red mangrove as near-threatened.

Under the Ramsar Convention (1971), which has been extended to the Cayman Islands, government is required to work towards the wise use of mangrove and other wetlands through national protections. But instead we have continued to watch their clearance and removal. As well as being critical in their own right in their ability to protect the entire island against major flooding, mangrove communities support a diverse range of species, from crustaceans to birds. They also act as marine nurseries, where they interface with the sea.

Mangroves are noted for shoreline protection, carbon sequestration and storage, filtering of sediment and pollutants, and as habitat for threatened species. But over-development and climate change pose major threats. Rising seas combined with increased or intense hurricanes along with road construction and land filling can literally lead to the drowning of mangroves.

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature