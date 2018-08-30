(CNS): Okeno Nicholas Solomon (25) from Bodden Town has received a prison sentence of 20 years and six months for rape during a home invasion in September 2017 and a committing sexual assault during a separate burglary in 2015. Solomon committed the rape while on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault; as a result Justice Marlene Carter handed down two separate consecutive jail terms: seven years for the 2015 case plus 13½ years for the second offence, cutting it from 18 years for Solomon’s guilty plea. The judge also imposed a sexual harm prevention order for five years once Solomon is released from jail.

As she revealed her sentencing decision on Thursday, Justice Carter pointed to the escalation of Solomon’s offending. At the time of the sexual assault in December 2015 Solomon was serving a suspended sentence for a burglary committed in 2014.

But while on bail awaiting sentencing for that burglary and sexual assault, he committed the violent aggravated burglary and repeatedly raped a woman at knife-point at a home in Prospect, fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.

The judge said the crimes revealed a “rapid escalation of offending” over a three-year period, from burglary at a property when no one was home to the home invasion and rape in the middle of the night. She said it was clear that he presented a danger to the community, given where his offending had headed.

There were few, if any, mitigating circumstances for Solomon. The court heard that his first encounter with the criminal justice system was when he was a teenager. The local man was said to have had a relatively decent upbringing, though the judge noted he had suffered physical abuse at the hands of a parent. However, a sentencing report revealed no major psychiatric disorders.

