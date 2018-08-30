Rapist receives 20-year jail term

| 30/08/2018 | 17 Comments
Okeno Nicholas Solomon, Cayman News Service

Okeno Nicholas Solomon

(CNS): Okeno Nicholas Solomon (25) from Bodden Town has received a prison sentence of 20 years and six months for rape during a home invasion in September 2017 and a committing sexual assault during a separate burglary in 2015. Solomon committed the rape while on bail awaiting sentencing for the sexual assault; as a result Justice Marlene Carter handed down two separate consecutive jail terms: seven years for the 2015 case plus 13½ years for the second offence, cutting it from 18 years for Solomon’s guilty plea. The judge also imposed a sexual harm prevention order for five years once Solomon is released from jail.

As she revealed her sentencing decision on Thursday, Justice Carter pointed to the escalation of Solomon’s offending. At the time of the sexual assault in December 2015 Solomon was serving a suspended sentence for a burglary committed in 2014.

But while on bail awaiting sentencing for that burglary and sexual assault, he committed the violent aggravated burglary and repeatedly raped a woman at knife-point at a home in Prospect, fleeing the scene in the victim’s car.

The judge said the crimes revealed a “rapid escalation of offending” over a three-year period, from burglary at a property when no one was home to the home invasion and rape in the middle of the night. She said it was clear that he presented a danger to the community, given where his offending had headed.

There were few, if any, mitigating circumstances for Solomon. The court heard that his first encounter with the criminal justice system was when he was a teenager. The local man was said to have had a relatively decent upbringing, though the judge noted he had suffered physical abuse at the hands of a parent. However, a sentencing report revealed no major psychiatric disorders.

Comments (17)

  1. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 9:11 pm

    The local man was said to have had a relatively decent upbringing, though the judge noted he had suffered physical abuse at the hands of a parent. However, a sentencing report revealed no major psychiatric disorders.

    “The local man” answers that question; my concern is his reoffending while on bail.

    Reply
  2. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 8:50 pm

    another fine product of john gray …..

  3. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 8:48 pm

    only two questions here for our 3rd world justice system:
    why was a guilty burgarlar given a suspended sentence?
    why was a convicted burgalar given bail for sexual assault?

    rape victim should sue the state for gross incompetence and neglegence.
    in fact there should be a class action on behalf of all citizens sueing for gross incompetence of the civil service.

  4. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 8:45 pm

    That’s all this scumbag got? He doesn’t even deserve to live. Wish I had my way with him

  5. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 8:18 pm

    Deportation order?

  6. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 7:43 pm

    How come they all seem to be from Bodden Town? Is it because BoddenTown is 90% Jamaican now?

  7. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 7:41 pm

    And we keep hearing from Ezzard and his pals that we Caymanians cannot get jobs because of furriners keeping us down blah blah. “Physical abuse at the hands of a parent”? Say wha? in Cayman? Any comment from all unna politicians saying Caymanians cant get ahead?

  8. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 7:33 pm

    Some animals just aren’t fit to be free in society. We need a 3 strikes and you’re out Law. In the meantime, good sentence!

  9. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 7:06 pm

    Why on earth didn’t he get the maximum sentence? Who gives a s..t he pleaded guilty. He is a repeated offender and will do it again once he is out

  10. Elvis says:
    30/08/2018 at 7:06 pm

    Wired up wrong ?

  11. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 6:40 pm

    This one case that I know of where the mother is to be held responsible. He was physically abused everyday. There’s no chance of him surviving.

  12. Anonymous says:
    30/08/2018 at 6:36 pm

    Sucks we don’t have the three strikes and you’re out policy.

