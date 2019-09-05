Cayman chopper sent to help Bahamas

RCIPS helicopter and crew deployed to Bahamas

(CNS): The Bahamas Government has accepted the Cayman Islands’ offer of the use of the RCIPS helicopter to support relief efforts in the wake of Hurricane Dorian, which devastated the Abaco Islands and Grand Bahama, leaving at least 23 people dead, many in desperate need and much of the infrastructure flattened. The Cayman government has also pledged more assistance as needed.

A catastrophic and very slow moving hurricane, Dorian made landfall on 1 September, and after eventually leaving Abaco, it stalled over Grand Bahama for two days, pounding the island with category 5 winds and deadly storm surge.

A joint press release from Governor Martyn Roper and Premier Alden McLaughlin said the Bahamian authorities requested the helicopter on Wednesday and they gave their approval for it to make the trip later that same day.

The aircraft has deployed with two crew (two pilots and four technical flight officers) and it is anticipated that they will be supporting the rescue operation, performing evacuation flights and aerial surveillance.

The H145 Airbus helicopter was purchased as part of a joint deal with the UK to boost Cayman’s capability to carry out search and rescue, law enforcement and border protection operations, as well as to assist other British Overseas Territories and parts of the region during times of crisis.

The release noted that the chopper can be configured in various ways to take up to five passengers and three crew or two patients on stretchers or up to 500kg of cargo. Since its arrival in March 2019, it has airlifted 18 patients from Cayman Brac to Grand Cayman, so it is experienced in medical evacuations.

The governor said that one of the key reasons the UK had supported the Cayman Islands in acquiring a new helicopter was to help and support neighbouring nations in their time of need. “Sadly, we are having to deploy it much sooner than any of us would have hoped, but it is built for this very purpose and the pilots and crew are well versed with dealing with patients and flying over an island-based terrain,” he said.

McLaughlin said, “As Caribbean nations, we must stand together to support each other in these times of need. The Cayman Islands will do our part to support the Bahamas, starting with the deployment of the RCIPS helicopter and trained personnel at this time when they most need it.

He added, “The government will provide other assistance as requested by the Bahamian Government. We remember all too clearly the effects of this kind of devastating storm and the tangible difference an aircraft and crew can make.”

The release from the governor and the premier said that if people want to make a contribution to the Disaster Relief Fund, they should refer to the Cayman Islands Red Cross Facebook page.

