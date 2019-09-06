Double murderer fails to get sentence cut

Raziel Jeffers (file photo by Cayman 27)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal refused the application of Raziel Jeffers (35) to appeal his 38-year sentence imposed after being convicted of two gang-related murders. In a written judgment released Monday, the court upheld the original tariff set for murdering Marcus Ebanks in July 2009 and Damion Ming in March 2010. In the first shooting, Jeffers was also convicted of the attempted murder of four other people, one of whom was 14-year-old Adryan Powell, who received eleven gunshot wounds and was left in a permanent paraplegic state.

The motive for both attacks was said to be gang hostility, with Jeffers a member of the Birch Tree Hill gang and his targets associated with Logwoods.

In the Ebanks murder, Jeffers mistook him for his intended victim, Jose Sanchez, who escaped uninjured. Jeffers was found guilty of the murder in 2012 in a judge-alone trial before the late Justice Charles Quin. He was then convicted in a 2014 trial by jury for killing Ming. He received a life sentence for both, but later in a Conditional Release judgment in 2018, Justice Quin set a tariff of 38 years, representing an additional four years for each murder above the 30-year starting point.

Attorney Amelia Fosuhene represented Jeffers in his appeal, arguing that his sentence contravened Section 8(1) of Cayman Islands Constitution Order 2009, which says that a heavier penalty cannot be imposed “than the one that was applicable at the time the criminal offence was committed”.

Fosuhene also contended that Jeffers had a legitimate expectation that he would be released from prison sooner than he now will be under the tariff. This is cited in Section 31A of the Prisons Law 1975, which says, “A convict… may, if of good behaviour, be granted remission of sentence of up to one third thereof, provided that sentence is more than one month.”

However, the Court of Appeal rejected both arguments, writing, “In the result it cannot arguably be said that the minimum term set by the judge was manifestly excessive. We refuse leave to appeal.”

