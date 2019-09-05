Planning law needs to support conservation law

Vital mangroves cleared for development

(CNS): As government reviews the National Development Plan and the planning law and regulations, Department of Environment (DoE) Director Gina Ebanks Petrie says that changes to planning legislation were always needed to help support the goals of the National Conservation Law. But there are fears in the community that not only is government going to gut the conservation law but also that future changes to planning laws will not support the needs of the NCL.

Despite claims by the premier and others that parts of the conservation law are undermining development in Cayman, the reality is that there has never been more construction on the islands as there is at present. And the DoE has recommended environmental impact assessments on only 1% of projects since the law was implemented. Most of those were roads, where the National Roads Authority had not given any justifiable reasons why they wanted to cut through untouched pristine habitat.

However, the DoE is concerned that if the fundamental challenges with planning legislation is not addressed, even if the NCL is not watered down after this current review, it still will not be able to protect the islands’ dwindling natural resources as it was intended to do.

“The introduction of the NCL, which is a conservation law, not an environmental law, was always meant to be implemented alongside changes to the planning law,” Ebanks Petrie told CNS.

She explained that the NCL already has limitations, but when planning legislation leaves windows of opportunities for developers to clear land in preparation for a development, even before they get planning permission, the conservation law cannot be effective. When land is cleared before the DoE gets a chance to give input, then it’s too late; the vegetation cannot be replaced.

When the planning law was written, no consideration was given to the environment, so there is nothing under the planning law to prevent the removal of an endangered species. Even if someone now faces sanction under the NCL for doing so, no fine can put the vegetation back.

The Central Planning Authority must now consider input from the DoE before approving or rejecting planning applications, but how much weight the members give to those considerations when they are making decisions is difficult to gauge. While planning meetings are open when applications are presented and objectors give their input, the deliberations and decisions are done behind closed doors.

The CPA does sometimes require developers to follow DoE recommendations about the environment. However, it’s not always easy to tell if the environmental conditions imposed on an application are actually followed.

While the public is often quick to criticise the DoE for not preventing land clearance or set-back variations for oceanfront developments or other issues, their input and recommendations may not have been applied or even considered.

The director believes the planning law has to work in tandem with the NCL if there are to be any real improvement in land management that allows development to continue in a sustainable way but helps preserve flora and fauna on land that is not set aside directly for conservation.

The government seems keen to welcome the possibility that Cayman’s population could top 100,000 within the next ten years, but as most development targets the very wealthy, providing homes for low paid workers as well as trying to protect the environment is likely to be increasingly challenging unless there are radical changes to the planning law.

Related

Category: development, Land Habitat, Local News, Science & Nature