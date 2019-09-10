99% of petition names confirmed

Elections Office banner on Smith Road

(CNS): The Elections Office has now verified 99% of the required number of signatures on the petition calling for a referendum on the question of government’s proposed cruise berthing facility. As the full verification becomes tantalizingly close, officials said that as of 11:00am on Monday 9 September, there were just 56 more names to confirm before the national vote can be triggered.

The last few dozen signatures are proving the most challenging, as elections officials attempt to track down the last few people. But with over 620 signatures still not checked, the buffer should ensure that the campaign will reach the necessary 5,292 names within a matter of days.

As officials urge those last remaining voters who have not gone to the Elections Office or seen an official from the office to make contact as soon as possible, the governor has told the referendum campaigners that the Elections Office will be ready to hold the vote any time from the middle of November.

In an email to Johann Moxam, one of the activist spearheading the campaign, Governor Martyn Roper said that once the Elections Office verifies the last few names, the issue will go to Cabinet to decide the next steps. He also noted that his office has contacted the UK’s Commonwealth Parliamentary Association about observing the vote.

“As far as the Elections Office is concerned, they are currently planning on being in a position to organise the referendum from the second half of November based on the likely timing of the next LA session. They have already started training of staff,” he said. “I can confirm that issues around finance are being discussed and I am seeking advice in the absence of a referendum law.”

He added that the Elections Office had discussed the referendum with the UK Elections Office to ensure best practice.

“My office is in touch with CPA-UK about observing the referendum and we await confirmation that they are willing to take part, subject to other commitments,” Roper told Moxam. “I can assure you that I will continue to attach the highest importance to ensuring this referendum is carried out in line with the rule of law and principles of good governance, integrity and impartiality.”

Once the verification is complete, the Cabinet is responsible for drafting the necessary legislation, which includes the all important referendum question, as well as setting the date.

The premier has stated that he wants the vote sooner rather than later, as government remains convinced that the majority of Caymanians are in support of the project, a position the activists profoundly dispute.

However, the constitutional provision for a people’s referendum sets the bar high because in order for the activists to put a stop to the port project they must secure votes from 50% plus one of the entire electorate, not just a simple majority of the turnout.

Despite this high bar, that fact that the campaigners managed to get almost 6,000 voters to put their names to a public petition is a significant achievement and reflects the engagement of the public with this campaign, whether for or against. As a result, the national vote could see a high turnout, which is what the campaigners who are opposed to the project need to stop the controversial project.

From significant environmental concerns and worries about the impact that increasing cruise numbers will have on Cayman’s already strained attractions and resources, to the real cost to the public purse and the lack of transparency regarding the justification for the project and the true benefactors, this project has courted controversy from the beginning.

