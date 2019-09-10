High rents help fuel inflation trouble

(CNS): The local inflation rate showed no sign of slowing down at the start of this year after a near 20% increase in residential rents in the twelve months between March last year and this led to an increase of 4.5% in the cost of living. Inflation has proved to be a thorn in the side of the government’s claimed economic success story over the last 18 months and official figures released by the Economics ad Statistics Office this month demonstrate that everything, from electricity to food, is still on the rise.

The ESO Consumer Price Index for the first quarter of 2019 found that inflation rose by 4.5% compared to the same period in 2018. Most categories of goods and services measured increases, with the exception of transport and the miscellaneous category. The economics experts said that actual rentals paid by tenants rose by a whopping by 19.7%, utilities more than 9% and communication services increased by 7.7%.

The report illustrates the ongoing problem of inflation in what is already one of the world’s most expensive places to live.

The problem of costly accommodation, which is a problem for employers as well as employees, is being fuelled not just by the general increase in the cost of living but also by many owners opting to rent on the Airbnb and other tourist platforms, creating a shortage of affordable long term rentals.

Earlier this year at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, the current president, Chris Kirkconnell, warned that this was going to become a serious problem for businesses with workers, especially low-paid employees struggling to find somewhere to live, and he urged government to address the issue.

However, regardless of the rise in prices, people did not stop shopping. According to the quarterly trade figures, Cayman imported $271.34 million worth of goods in the first three months of this year, an increase of 11.2% on the first quarter of last year. Non fuel related imports increased by almost 12.7%, accounting for $239.65 million, while a drop in oil prices led to only a marginal increase in the value of petroleum imports at 1.2%, even though the volume increased.

