Drivers warned kids must wear seat belts

(CNS): The police are warning drivers that if there are children in their vehicles, they must be properly strapped in their seats. Traffic and Roads Policing Unit (TRPU) officers have been increasing checks during back to school week and have seen “a large number of children travelling in vehicles who have not been wearing their seatbelts”. Police said this is not just a violation of the Traffic Law but poses a danger to children’s lives in the event of a collision.

The RCIPS urged people to ensure that children are wearing their seatbelts, whether in the front or rear of the vehicle, and that child or booster seats are used where appropriate. Drivers who are stopped by the police with children in the car not wearing belts could receive a $200 ticket.

