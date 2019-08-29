Brac runway closed after aborted take-off

Captain Charles Kirkconnell International Airport, Cayman Brac

(CNS): The runway at Charles Kirkconnell International Airport (CKIA) on Cayman Brac was closed Thursday morning after a private aircraft aborted a take-off. Officials from the Cayman Islands Airports Authority (CIAA) said the incident happened around 11:40am, and while the take-off was stopped safely, with no reported injuries, the cause has not yet been determined.

“Airport personnel are on scene and currently working to resolve the issues surrounding the incident. Runway operations at CKIA have been suspended until further notice,” officials said in a press release circulated at around 2pm, adding that more information would be released later.

A spokesperson for Cayman Airways Ltd said the Brac airport is expected to remain closed for several hours this afternoon to accommodate the removal of the disabled aircraft from the runway.

As a result, passengers travelling on Cayman Airways Express flights between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac this afternoon may see their flight times affected. Once the runway is reopened, Cayman Airways will recommence its Cayman Brac operations, the CAL spokesperson said.

