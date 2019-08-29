DoE to address pet parrot problem

Grand Cayman parrots (Photo courtesy Cayman Turtle Centre)

Baby parrots rescued earlier this year by DoE conservation officers

(CNS): The Department of Environment (DoE) is giving people who are keeping Cayman’s national bird as a pet the chance to regularise that ownership before they begin a clampdown on the poaching of local parrots. A six-month amnesty will start next month, during which people who have pet parrots can register them. But after that, anyone found with an unregistered bird will not only face losing their pet but also a possible fine.

“We’re trying to correct a problem with illegal parrot ownership that has been allowed to persist for going on 20 years,” said DoE Terrestrial Resources Unit Manager Fred Burton. “These Cayman parrots are a protected species under the National Conservation Law, as they were under the Animals Law, and really shouldn’t be kept as house pets. However, we know hundreds of people do keep them and, if they are being responsible, we want to give them a chance to continue to keep their birds.”

Burton said that the department does not know how many parrots may be being kept as pets, but the aim of the amnesty and registration in the long-term is to prevent further poaching and eliminate the illegal trade in wild Cayman parrots, which puts the population at greater risk each year.

DoE Research Officer Jane Haakonsson said that the birds are under increasing strain.

“When the restrictions on keeping these birds are enforced, it will hopefully reduce or stop the poaching of wild Cayman parrots. The local parrot population on both Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac remains critically low in the wake of Hurricanes Ivan in 2004 and Paloma in 2008,” she said. “The parrots’ ability to recover from those storms and human induced threats is also compromised through ongoing habitat loss.”

During the parrot amnesty period, residents should contact the DoE and a team will attend their location to register the parrot. The registration process will involve assigning each pet parrot an identification number imprinted on a small band around the parrot’s leg and implanting an identification chip, called a PIT tag, similar to the ID tags used to register other pets, such as dogs and cats.

During the visit DoE officers will provide a health check of the bird, as well as advice on how best to care for Cayman parrots. This service is free of charge. Officially registered Cayman parrots will then be allowed to be kept as pets.

But after February 2020, no more parrots will be registered and anyone keeping an unregistered parrot will be doing so illegally. This amnesty process is one that has been implemented by several Caribbean islands and regarded by officials as necessary to curb the threat from poaching to its long-term survival.

“The Cayman parrot is our national bird and an important part of our natural history. We must continue to take steps to ensure the protection of our parrots, so that they can flourish in our islands now and into the future,” Environment Minister Dwayne Sinister said in a press release, despite his ongoing desire to gut the National Conservation Law, which protects this bird. “I urge everyone who owns a Cayman parrot to contact DoE during the amnesty period in order to register their pet parrot.”

The amnesty will run from 1 September to 29 February next year. To register a bird with the Department of Environment (DoE) call 949-8469 or email DoE@gov.ky. For more information check the DoE webpage, Protect Our Parrots Or contact DoE Public Education and Outreach Officer Brent Fuller at 244-5984/922-5514 or via email at brent.fuller@gov.ky.

Related

Category: Land Habitat, Science & Nature