CAL flights reinstated after runway work delayed

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Cayman Airways says it has been able to reinstate some of the flights it had cancelled because of the planned work on the runway at Owen Roberts International Airport now that the work has been postponed. But it appears none of the other airlines that would normally be flying into Cayman on Tuesdays over the next two months have reinstated the flights they had to cancel.

Officials from CAL said they and other airlines had been forced to cancel flights from late Monday night to early Wednesday morning runway every week throughout September and October during the planned shutdown of the airport, and they had altered the schedules to accommodate passengers.

However, after the Cayman Islands Airport Authority announced two weeks ago that it was postponing the runway work, Cayman Airways re-introduced as many Tuesday flights as possible.

Given the short notice about the change in plans, not all flights could be reinstated to the normal schedule and will be operated at different times. Tuesday flights to Miami and Jamaica have been added, along with securing domestic service between Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac and Little Cayman.

“Coming out of the effort to change our schedule and accommodate those passengers who had booked travel on Tuesdays, there are now some challenges in trying to re-introduce flights with a limited booking window,” Paul Tibbetts, Executive Vice President of Finance and Commercial Affairs, explained.

“Seats on flights are generally sold across a long span of time, generally up to a year. With weeks instead of months to sell, we are therefore cognizant of the fact that many of the re-introduced Tuesday flights will likely go out with light loads. However, we are mindful that for the next two months, Cayman Airways will provide the only connection between the Cayman Islands and the rest of the world on Tuesdays, once again underlying the airline’s importance to our islands,” he added.

The airport authority has still not responded to CNS enquiries sent some two weeks ago about the changes to this next phase of the airport expansion project. In a release earlier this month officials from the airport pointed to problems with negotiations between them and the contractors for the work outside the terminal.

A contract had been awarded, according to the government’s central procurement website, but the tender and related notice of the award was recently removed from the site, even though some of the work is still scheduled to happen.

