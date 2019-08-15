Airport runway work delayed

Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Plans to being work to extend and repave the runway at the Owen Roberts International Airport next month have been postponed, officials said Tuesday. In a press release, the Cayman Islands Airport Authority said that “unexpected extended contract negotiations” had led to part of the work being put off, though some elements of this outside phase of the airport renovation project would still go ahead.

Earlier this year the airport began a tender process to find a contractor to do the work at the airport, which would have seen the runway closed for eight consecutive Tuesdays, starting in September, to facilitate the re-paving and extension of the runway. But officials have now said that “due to these unforeseen circumstances”, the milling and re-paving of the existing runway surface works will have to be rescheduled, though no date has been given for when work will begin.

Officials said some that airfield upgrade work will still take place as planned. The ramp expansion, filling the ponds and the creation of an airfield perimeter road will not be affected by the delay over the contract.

Last month the government’s procurement portal showed that the contract for the full airport works had been awarded, though no details of the winner has been made public. But since then, the request for proposals, the accompanying documents and the posting revealing that the contract had been awarded have all been removed from the Public Purchasing Portal, where all available government contracts are now advertised.

CNS has contacted the airport about the status of the tender and whether or not the same company that remains in “extended contract negotiations” will be undertaking the airfield work that is still scheduled to go ahead. We are awaiting their response.

