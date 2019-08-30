Gov’t breach of rights ‘unsatisfactory’

Edward Fitzgerald QC, arguing for Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden

(CNS): No matter what the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal decides about the chief justice’s decision to amend the law to introduce same-sex marriage, the appeal court president has made it clear that government’s failure to provide a mechanism to recognise same-sex relationships in law is “unsatisfactory”. Sir John Goldring, the justice leading the panel which heard government’s appeal against that judgement, said the parties must agree a declaration to remedy that issue regardless of their final decision.

“It is unsatisfactory for the admitted breach to continue for as long as it has,” Justice Goldring said Thursday at the end of the proceedings, following a day of detailed submissions by Edward Fitzgerald QC.

Fitzgerald is representing Chantelle Day and Vickie Bodden, who made the original application to the Grand Court after they were refused a licence by the General Registry to marry on the grounds that they are a same-sex couple.

With government largely conceding that Day and Bodden’s human rights have been breached, the argument now centres on whether or not the Cayman Islands Constitution provides a window for same-sex marriage and whether the chief justice had the power to modify the Marriage Law when he legalised same-sex marriage, or whether he should have pushed the decision back to the parliament.

Despite the narrowed points, both Fitzgerald and Dinah Rose QC, who represented the government, each spent a day arguing their position before the appeal judges.

Fitzgerald argued that Chief Justice Anthony Smellie got it right and he did have the power to change the law as he did. He further argued that both the governor, who was one of the respondents on the original action, and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office had accepted the chief justice’s ruling.

Fitzgerald said that from the very beginning, long before the couple sought remedy with the court, Day, who is a Caymanian, had asked the government to provide a legal framework to allow her to settle with her fiancée and adopted daughter in her native country.

But at no time did the government make any move to accommodate the request. They gave no indication of plans or proposals that would pave the way for same-sex civil unions or legal partnerships, and the premier never even responded to Day’s letters. This failure of government to introduce an option to recognise same-sex relationships has meant that the country has been in breach of the European Convention on Human Rights for four years and has directly breached Day’s right to a family life.

Fitzgerald told the appeal court that his clients were in a legal no man’s land, with Bodden having no rights to remain here outside of the current court order, which she has as a result of the case, and the government considers Day a complete stranger to her adopted daughter. He described their situation as a legislative wilderness, where they faced a continued denial of basic human rights and freedom of movement.

The lawyer argued that there was no reason to believe that the government would ever address the lack of provision for same-sex unions and it could “go on forever”, as he noted that the government, through its legal representation, had still not been able to address that question.

He noted that this failing and continue reluctance had also fuelled the chief justice’s decision to change the Marriage Law, rather than rely on the legislature to get around to dealing with the breaches of the women’s human rights.

Fitzgerald contended that the chief justice had not “overstepped his judicial authority”, and that by changing the Marriage Law he had “met his constitutional responsibility”. He said the court had considerable powers of modification, which he used to bring the law into comparability, which was supported by a swathe of authorities and case law.

With the submissions from both the government and the couple completed, the appeal court gave the parties until next week to address the court’s concerns about the declaration. Although Rose was pressed several times about the government’s position on the breach, she was unable to give a position and said she needed time to take instructions.

The government, however, has continued to oppose creating a provision for civil unions, and although it has had to accept the legal breach, it appears reluctant to accept that it must address it. While Day and Bodden are now seeking the legal right to marry, they had initially been more than willing to accept a civil union that would recognise their relationship and provide the usual financial, health and other rights afforded to married couples.

The court ordered the government to spell out how it would do that and submit the declaration to them before the end of this appeal session. However, there was no indication when the judges might deliver their ruling on the substantive part of the appeal.

