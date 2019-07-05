Ministry confirms new fire chief appointment

Paul Walker

(CNS): The Ministry of Home Affairs has said that the appointment of a new fire chief from the UK, who is expected to start work towards the end of this year, will pave the way and provide the time needed for an existing Caymanian senior officer to eventually take on the top job at the Cayman Islands Fire Service.

The revelation that the ministry had found and offered the job to Paul Walker, the head of the Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service in the UK, came after his local paper reported he was leaving.

But following enquiries yesterday by CNS after we spotted the article in the Falmouth Packet, the minister issued a press release on Thursday evening. In it officials emphasised that Walker’s appointment is for one year only and during that 12-month period, a recruitment exercise will be carried out to permanently fill the role.

“A one-year interim appointment is necessary to allow the three recently promoted deputy chief fire officers adequate time to pursue further professional development and qualifications that will enable them to meet the requirements of the role of chief fire officer,” said Ministry Chief Officer Dax Basdeo. “Without an interim chief, it is difficult for the deputies to manage their current job responsibilities, cover the responsibilities of a chief fire officer, and pursue their own professional development.”

The ministry claimed it had placed a significant emphasis on succession planning, with the introduction of coaching for senior management positions to ensure that interested officers were better prepared for advancement to positions of leadership. It has also revised the organisational chart and job descriptions for personnel to reflect the United Kingdom National Occupational Standards (UKNOS) for all fire officers. This, officials said, is to support officers in their pursuit of promotion.

The current acting CFO, Brevon Elliot, said the mission of the CIFS was the safety of the people of the Cayman Islands and its infrastructure. “We are dedicated to developing and promoting the highest quality of fire officers, and we will continue to invest in ongoing professional development opportunities that will take our first responder capabilities to the next level,” he added.

The ministry said that as part of the development of senior staff, Elliott and other senior officers will be heading to Atlanta next month for the Fire Rescue International (FRI), an annual conference attended by thousands of the most prominent fire and emergency service leaders from around the world.

