Dart’s tower may be built on tunnels

Dart Tunnel across the West Bay Road

(CNS): The controversial proposal by the Dart group of companies to build what is being described as an “iconic tower”, or a skyscraper, which, if it goes ahead, would be the tallest building in the Caribbean, could very well be built on the tunnels the company has already constructed across the West Bay Road and Esterley Tibbetts Highway. At a planning meeting last week, Cayman Shores, one of Dart’s network of companies, was granted planning permission for a three-lot volumetric subdivision, or 3D parcels, paving the way for upward development on the overpasses.

Following the approval of the air lots, which Dart said was already agreed as part of the NRA deal, an agreement struck between the government and the developer, it believes that this is the most suitable spot for the proposed tower.

Responding to CNS enquiries about what the group has planned now it has official planning permission for the concept of upward development, Justin Howe, Executive Vice President of Asset Management and Development Planning at Dart, pointed to the long-term goal of the Cayman Islands’ largest investor to create a sea-to-sound connection in the area of Camana Bay.

“The NRA agreement with the Cayman Islands Government provided much needed infrastructure with the expansion of the Esterley Tibbetts Highway as well as the development of underpasses, where people can safely walk from the town centre to Seven Mile Beach without crossing any major roads or impacting traffic flow,” he said.

Howe added that the master plan had reflected a resort with retail, restaurants and commercial units along an elevated plane over the two roads, with parking underneath.

“We are now considering this as the logical location for the proposed iconic tower, a world class resort which would include a five-star luxury hotel, branded residential, amenities and facilities with significant setbacks from the beach. We are still in the early stages of conceptualisation and no plans have been finalised,” Howe stated.

The Seven Mile Beach area currently has a height restriction for any development of ten storeys but government has already indicated its willingness to reconsider that limit. While the premier has described the issue as merely a talking point for now, Speaker of the House McKeeva Bush, the premier’s coalition partner in the Unity Government, has made it clear he believes the necessary legislative amendments will be made and the project will be going ahead.

Meanwhile, Dart said the air parcels above the Esterley Tibbetts Highway and West Bay Road established progressive new legislation allowing the development of volumetric lots. This has already been taken advantage of by local developers, and Davenport Development was the first to receive planning permission for its ‘Arvia’ project, a 96-home development in Grand Harbour.

