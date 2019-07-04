Cornish news reveals Cayman’s new fire boss

Paul Walker

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Fire Service appears to be readying to welcome a new interim fire chief in a few months as reports in the UK media revealed that Paul Walker, the head of Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service, is leaving his job there to move to the Cayman Islands later this year. The Falmouth Packet said Walker was taking up the fire chief post here for one year before he retires.

“I am very pleased and yet a little sad to inform colleagues that I am moving on to a new challenge,” he told his local paper. “It was always my intention to retire at the end of 2019 and securing this wonderful opportunity to share my 30 years’ fire and rescue service experience with international, domestic and airport fire and rescue service colleagues and to support their world-class fire and rescue service ambitions in the Cayman Islands, provides a challenging, rewarding and enjoyable one-year transition to my full retirement.”

CNS has contacted the Ministry of Home Affairs about the appointment of Walker and we are awaiting a response.

Earlier this year the ministry confirmed that it was looking overseas again for a fire chief to take up a 12 month posting that would see a Caymanian transitioned into the job at the end of the contract.

The fire service has been plagued with controversies for several years now, from problems of morale to failures in succession planning. The last fire chief, David Hails, who was the first overseas chief fire officer in history, had been hired with the goal of training his own replacement but after three years no new CFO had been identified.

In March the ministry announced that Brevon Elliot would act as chief in what would become a series of rotations in the job for CIFS deputies until a new interim chief was appointed to pave the way for a permanent local leader

Related

Category: Jobs, Local News