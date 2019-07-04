Constitutional change stirs up controversy

Governor Martyn Roper at the weekend’s celebrations

(CNS): Talks between the Cayman Islands and UK governments over amendments to Cayman’s Constitution have concluded, but even though they have not yet been disclosed, the changes have already begun to stir up controversy. CNS has learned that the amendments have not been confirmed by officials in London and, contrary to claims that there has been a shift in the balance of power, the key change that the premier had wanted, the removal of section 125, is not part of the proposed package of changes.

However, some members of the opposition raised concerns on social media and local radio this week that significant changes may have been agreed behind closed doors.

Speaking at the celebrations for the 60th anniversary of the first constitution over the weekend, Governor Martyn Roper did state that the talks between the Cayman Islands Government and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office over the changes had gone well and that the talks were at the end stage.

He said the details would be revealed in a matter of weeks. But despite describing the final deal, when it is agreed, as being “an evolution in further autonomy” for Cayman, he said it protected “the UK equities” regarding Cayman’s position as an overseas territories.

The governor’s office told CNS on Wednesday that it could not comment on the details at this point, it will be able to explain the changes after they have been formally agreed and released. So far there is no confirmed timeline for the finalisation of the proposals. However, CNS has learned that the proposed changes do not represent a shift in the balance of power, which mean that such fears are unfounded.

Opposition MLA Chris Saunders has stated on social media that “political leaders sat down behind closed doors” to make deals to get more power for themselves without consulting the people. He raised concerns that the Constitution was in danger of becoming “just another piece of paper to be changed at will, like a regular piece of legislation”, adding that he would not support any change without a referendum

“Our Constitution is a document and a contract on how our islands should be governed and it cannot… should not… must not… be changed unilaterally by one side,” he posted.

But FCO sources have indicated that the power held by the premier and the governor have not changed in any significant way. In addition, Section 125 remains. This, the final and most fundamental line of the constitution, states: “There is reserved to Her Majesty full power to make laws for the peace, order and good government of the Cayman Islands.”

However, when the details of the changes are revealed, the question of a referendum is a legitimate concern. According to documentation agreed after the establishment of the 2009 Constitution, any significant changes to the it would require a national vote, but defining what is ‘significant’ will be where the issue and potential future controversy and political wrangling may lie.

Premier Alden McLaughlin could be placed in an awkward position if he paints the changes as ‘significant’ and a win for his administration in developing Cayman’s autonomy without calling a referendum. Suggesting that the changes are not significant enough for a vote, however, would then call into question the success of the talks if Cayman’s ability to control its own affairs in relation to domestic issues have not been advanced in any meaningful way and it remains vulnerable to the UK’s parliamentary whims.

The trigger for the talks was the amended Sanctions and Anti-money Laundering Bill that was passed in the UK Parliament and includes provision for imposing public beneficial ownership registers on the UK’s territories by order-in-council if they do not create them voluntarily.

Cayman has said it will not establish a public register until it becomes the international standard and signaled its intention to fight the issue in the courts. But it also led to the premier’s decision, with the support of the opposition leader at the time, to ask for talks with the UK to address its ability to impose such an order in relation to an area of devolved power and to hopefully prevent future impositions in other areas.

