Drunk driver gets 6 years for killing cyclist

(CNS): Wilfred Ellington Myles Jr (28) has been given a six-year prison term and a ten-year driving ban for killing Ignacio Kirzner (21) in April of this year in a drunken early morning collision. As Justice Roger Chapple handed down the sentence on Wednesday, he described Myles as a “menace on the roads” and said he was going to do what he could to keep him off them for as long as possible. The judge said that Myles was “grossly intoxicated” when he hit Kirzner and “emphatically should not have been behind the wheel”.



The judge noted that Myles was on a curfew in relation to other offences, was already disqualified from driving and not insured when he took his girlfriend’s SUV in the early hours of the morning of the collision, in which Kirzner lost his life as he cycled to work along North Church Street. Following his arrest several hours after the crash, Myles was still more than two and a half times over the legal alcohol limit for drivers.

The judge said that no one who read it could fail to be moved by the letter given to the court by the young man’s family, where it was apparent that he was their pride and joy. As he offered his condolences to them, he said it was clear that Kirzner was a kind, responsible and humble young man who had been in Cayman just a few months and was excited about his future.

As Justice Chapple explained his sentencing decision, he said he placed the case in the more serious category, and given that the maximum sentence in the Cayman Islands for causing death by dangerous driving is ten years, he determined that nine years was appropriate, as there were few mitigating circumstances. However, given that Myles had pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had shown genuine remorse, he was entitled to the full credit of one third.

The judge added a number of much shorter sentences to the toll for Myles’ other traffic offences, but he said they would run concurrently with the six-year term for the main offence. He then issued the decade-long driving ban, beginning when Myles is released from jail, doubling the mandatory disqualification period for the offence.

As an added measure, he ordered that once the ten-year ban is complete, he must re-take a driving test and pass it before he is once again allowed behind the wheel.

