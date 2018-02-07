Still no succession plan in fire service

(CNS): Two years after the current fire chief was drafted into Cayman from the UK, with the remit of sorting out the succession planning and talent management to pave the way for a local senior fire officer to take over the top job, there is still no succession plan in place. A multitude of problems have been revealed in a review of the Cayman Islands Fire Service, which was conducted by consultants and published Wednesday. Firefighters are still experiencing low morale and are very distrustful of management, where five out of the six senior posts are held by people acting in the job on a rotating basis.

Officials have confirmed that PricewaterhouseCoopers was paid CI$84,000 to conduct the review that included a survey of the firefighters, in which 60% of them took part. The consultants found that the CIFS still does not have any succession planning as part of its human capital strategy.

“The lack of such a strategy is one of the factors inhibiting the current vacancies from being filled,” the review stated. “This will clearly be compounded as the aging workforce issue also comes to fruition. A succession plan is crucial to managing recruitment, retention and engagement in the service, avoiding future gaps and creating a robust training and development framework.”

It is not clear why no progress has been made on such a critical issue in the service, which had caused enormous controversy before the appointment of David Hails — the first non-Caymanian chief fire officer since the 1950’s. At the time he was recruited both Premier Alden McLaughlin and Deputy Governor Franz Manderson said that succession planning was the new CFO’s main goal.

But the review by PwC found that not only is there no talent management in place or any succession plans but there are also dozens of important vacancies and the majority of senior jobs are being filled by employees on an acting, rotating basis. This means that firefighters are promoted and demoted into the positions, causing significant problems with morale in one of the most dangerous jobs on the islands.

One critical post which illustrates the continued failure in the service to address the issue of succession planning into the top jobs is the vacancy for a deputy CFO for the domestic arm of the service. According to the consultants, no Caymanian is qualified to fill even that job, and it is not clear if anyone has even begun training for the post, which would be a stepping stone to becoming CFO.

“Whilst several employees would be willing to apply for the role, they need specific coaching and training in order to be effective,” PwC said in the review. “It is the recommendation that an external mentor be bought in to this role on a temporary basis whilst those that apply for the role be screened and put on a specific training and development path into this role.”

In the survey conducted by the consultants to support their review, PwC found that a “large percentage of the responses expressed concern over the lack of succession planning”, though the number was not specified.

Although the service has historically appointed from within, the review found that as standards have increased over the years, the lack of training and development in the service has created a skills and talent gap, with few individuals having the required skills and qualifications needed to progress in a modern fire service.

PWC also said staff raised concerns over time delays, promotion boards, conflicts of interest and favoritism. “Many are asking for a transparent and consistent process combined with a clear development plan,” the review found.

PwC warned that the placement of staff in acting roles was happening too often and for too long.

“They are a ‘band aid’ to a bigger issue and should only be used in short-term situations when absolutely necessary,” the report found, adding that the frequent need to place people in acting positions is another reflection of the failure to implement a succession plan. The consultants said this was leading to discord among officers and allegations of victimization when an officer returns to their normal duties.

The acting positions at the top of the service are held by different members of staff on a rotational basis. “This causes a lack of stability and inconsequential leadership… employees are reporting to different senior members of staff every few months as and when acting roles are rotated,” the consultants explained, noting that this decreases morale and “breeds uncertainty”, a lack of clarity and an excuse for non-adherence to reporting lines.

“Where Fire Service employees are acting at a management level they are aware that they need to

return to their original role after the acting period is over,” the review noted. “Respondents feel this has caused favoritism and preferential treatment to be given to their peers at their original level. Naturally they would be hesitant to discipline staff who were previously, and will again be, their peers once the acting period expires and they return to their original position.”

There are currently 31 vacancies, many of which were described as key positions “imperative to the smooth operation of the service”, and filling the jobs permanently should be a priority, the consultants stated.

The survey also revealed a damning opinion by the firefighters of their bosses. Only 16% of staff participating in the survey said they felt comfortable raising concerns with upper management, while 60% were not confident that management would act in a timely manner on the concerns. Just 2% said grievances are adequately escalated up the chain of command.

“This indicates that there is distrust in management, which does not breed a culture of ‘brotherhood’ within in the service and faith in upper management. To compound this issue, 52% of participants do not feel comfortable raising concerns with upper management,” the survey found.

The chief and deputy chief officers from the home affairs ministry, Dax Basdeo and Kathryn Dinspel-Powell, as well as Chief Fire Officer David Hails held a press conference on Wednesday about the review, but the report was not available to members of the media until sometime later. In the absence of the publication of the report, the three officials said they welcomed the review, which would form the basis to enhance the fire services and improve overall effectiveness.

The decision to undertake the review was to help develop an appropriate standard of operations for the domestic division of the CIFS and to reshape the department’s overall organisational structure. An increase in the budget approved by the Legislative Assembly for 2018 and 2019 will also enable the ministry to address the issues identified in the report, the officials said.

“We are committed to supporting the chief fire officer and all fire personnel in the development of premier uniform service,” said Basdeo. “The strategic plan developed as a result of the organisational review will play a vital role in facilitating that process.”

The United Kingdom National Occupational Standards, which is already in use for aerodrome operations, will now be implemented across the domestic service to help build capability, he said.

The officials admitted that the issue of recruitment, succession planning and performance management would take the longest time to fully implement, and so the goal to have Hails replaced by a senior officer before his contract ends in 12 months is extremely unlikely, undermining claims the CFO made at a Finance Committee hearing in June 2016.

Hails stated at today’s press briefing, “We are committed to using these results to build on our strengths and improve our weaknesses in order to achieve the status of a world-class fire service.”

See the full report in the CNS Library here

