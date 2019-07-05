Environmentalist charged over boat smash off 7MB

Dive Tech boat after the crash

(CNS): Cathy Church, a well-known environmental activist and famous underwater photographer, has been charged in connection with a boat collision close to the Kittiwake dive site, off Seven Mile Beach, in January. The RCIPS confirmed that a 74-year-old woman from George Town was formally charged with navigating a vessel so as to cause damage or risk of damage, and a reckless and negligent act, and will be summonsed to attend court at a later date.

CNS understands that the collision involved the Cathy Church photo-dive boat crashing into the port side of the Attitude, a bright pink Dive Tech vessel, when no one was at the helm of the Church vessel. Although snorkellers were said to be in the water when the boats collided, no one was hurt.

