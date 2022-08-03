Boat captain found guilty in deadly crash

Boat damaged in fatal crash in August 2019

(CNS): Sean Michael McDonald (39) has been found guilty of two counts of manslaughter and one of endangering life in connection with a deadly night-time boat crash in the North Sound near the Harbour House channel three years ago. Manuel “Manny” Brown (49), a former police officer from George Town, and his business partner, John Turner (70), a UK national living in Cayman, who were aboard the Godfrey Hurricane, were both killed in the collision. Shamilla Wright, who was also aboard that boat, suffered life-changing injuries.

Justice Cheryll Richards found that McDonald, who was at the helm of the Pepper Jelly on 11 August 2019 with passengers, who all survived the crash largely unscathed, was responsible for the fatal collision. She said he was driving too fast, not keeping a proper lookout and did not take the necessary evasive action.

Following a judge-alone trial that she presided over in March of this year, Justice Richards delivered her verdict Tuesday and outlined why she had found that McDonald was “rash and negligent” in his operation of the boat to such an extent that he was criminally responsible and guilty of manslaughter and endangering life.

Though his passport has been seized, McDonald, a long-term permanent resident, was allowed to continue on bail until his sentencing, which is not expected to take place until November due to a number of court-requested reports and the availability of attorneys.

Reading out part of a judgment, which she said was more than 100 pages, the judge explained how she was sure McDonald was responsible for the collision. He had denied the charges but did not take the stand during the trial. However, his interview with police shortly after the crash was submitted in evidence and an expert witness gave evidence on his behalf to refute a report on the details and reconstruction of the collision made by the crown’s technical expert.

But the judge said she found the prosecution’s expert, US marine accident investigator Patrick Michael Neal, to be the more reliable witness because James Crawford, McDonald’s expert, had not had the opportunity to make as thorough and timely examination of the wreckage of both boats as Neal. She also said that Crawford was less objective in his findings.

Neal had found that the Pepper Jelly struck the front of the smaller boat, mounted it and hit the helm, effectively rolling over the Godfrey Hurricane before capsising. After being hit, the Godfrey Hurricane had moved through the water and smashed into a seawall. The technical evidence also revealed that the Pepper Jelly was at full throttle when the crash happened, while the smaller boat’s throttle was positioned at one-third to a half.

Crawford had suggested that because there was no speed limit in the area where the crash happened, the issue of speed was down to the judgement of the captain.

In his statement to the police, McDonald had claimed he was doing no more than 20 to 25 miles per hour at the time, but the GPS recorded that the boat had accelerated to as fast as 50mph just before the crash. McDonald had also admitted that driving his boat over 40mph “starts to get scary”, demonstrating that he was well aware that such speed would present a danger to other users, a point noted by Justice Richards in her ruling.

McDonald had also said that he had seen no lights of any vessel nearby as he neared the Harbour House Marina channel and that he did not see the Godfrey Hurricane until just before the crash, when it was just five feet away from his boat.

The question of whether or not the Godfrey Hurricane was properly lit formed a major part of McDonald’s defence. CCTV from Harbour House Marina had caught the crash on video, and although it was not possible to see the collision clearly, it showed a bright light on the Godfrey Hurricane. McDonald had argued that it was not necessarily visible to those aboard the Pepper Jelly.

But Justice Richards said that if McDonald had kept a “proper lookout”, as he had claimed to the police, he would have seen the Godfrey Hurricane approaching “to his port side well before the collision, even if the lights of the Hurricane were positioned in such a way as to be difficult to see”.

She said that the “speed at which he was travelling would have, on his own account, made it difficult to see above the bow of the boat at night”, as she noted the key issues that led to her guilty verdict.

This was compounded by McDonald’s decision not to give evidence during the trial. “I am sure the true reason for him not giving evidence is he did not have an answer that he thought would stand up to questioning,” Justice Richards said.

McDonald, the owner of the charter company that owned the boat, was an experienced captain and knew the North Sound very well. The judge said that, given his knowledge and experience, approaching the channel at such an unsafe speed in the prevailing circumstances at night without a proper lookout was in breach of his duty of care to other users in the water to a criminal extent.

“I find that his conduct of navigating that vessel fell far below the standards to be expected of a person in his position, with his experience and responsibilities,” Justice Richards said. “In operating the vessel at the speed at which he did, he did so in a manner which could only be described as rash or negligent, such as to endanger human life.”