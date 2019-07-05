Bush in IOM for Tynwald Day

Replica Viking Ship that sailed to the Isle of Man from Norway

(CNS): McKeeva Bush, the Speaker of the Cayman Islands Legislative Assembly, has travelled to the Isle of Man to join in the 2019 Tynwald Day celebrations this weekend in the British Crown Dependency believed to have the oldest continuous parliamentary body in the world Bush is said to be representing Cayman at the event, where he and his wife, Kerry, were invited by Stephen Rodan, the President of Tynwald, which is the island’s parliament.

The celebrations include a “shipping” theme to reflect the island’s rich maritime heritage, and a tough but successful sea journey 40 years ago to the Isle of Man from Norway.

The voyage aboard the replica of a 9th Century Viking ship, was crewed by Manx and Norwegian sailors, and the celebrations will include the unveiling of a plaque to commemorate the anniversary of the landing.

The Isle of Man is a self-governing British Crown Dependency located in the Irish Sea between Britain and Ireland.

