DEH still struggling with garbage collection

Garbage skip in George Town Thursday, 4 July

(CNS): Officials from the Department of Environmental Health said that staff shortages are causing the latest garbage collection problems. As rubbish was piling up in and around George Town this week, the department said there had been delays in residential garbage collection services due to “a temporary shortage of staff at the start of the week”. Management is working to resume collection in affected areas and has made changes to this weeks schedule.

Uncollected areas included:

Eastern Ave from the junction of Shedden Rd to Courts Rd,

Swamp,

South Church St,

Marina Drive,

Newlands,

Central Town,

Windsor Park,

Banana Walk,

Randyke Gardens,

Halfway Pond,

Bobby Thompson Way to Oak Mill St,

Mary St.,

Rock Hole,

IMP to Morningside Dr,

College Cl. to Windward Dr.

All areas were scheduled to receive garbage pick-up Thursday.

Officials said that garbage pick-up will take place on Friday in communities where it is usually collected on Wednesdays and Thursdays. But this will have a knock-on effect, which means communities scheduled for Friday pick-up will now be collected Saturday.

Once again the DEH issued apologies to residents in the affected areas and said it would make the collections as soon as possible.

Residents with specific issues with their garbage are asked to call the office on 949-6696 or email dehcustomerservice@gov.ky

